Social Democratic Party of Germany

The German President has dismissed Chancellor Scholz and the ministers of his cabinet. Scholz will temporarily serve as acting head until a new government is formed.
The Budget Committee of the Bundestag has approved the allocation of an additional EUR 3 billion in military aid to Ukraine in 2025. EUR 8.3 billion is also planned for 2026-2029.
In Germany, the Bundestag supported the reform of the "debt brake", which will allow allocating hundreds of billions of euros to strengthen defense and infrastructure. The reform envisages the creation of an infrastructure fund of 500 billion euros.
Robert Habeck calls on Germany and the EU to urgently provide billions in aid to Ukraine. The Vice Chancellor insists on allocating 3 billion euros for the purchase of air defense systems.
CDU/CSU leader Friedrich Merz made his first foreign visit to Paris to meet with Macron. The conservative bloc won 208 seats in the Bundestag, but this is not enough to form a government.
The future German Chancellor Friedrich Merz is negotiating the allocation of 200 billion euros for defense. The new package will be twice as large as the previous one and will require circumventing constitutional restrictions.
After the Conservatives won the German election, defense stocks rose to 2. 8%. Germany's benchmark index added 0.4%, and the euro hit a one-month high of $1.0528.
Friedrich Merz, the winner of the Bundestag elections, expressed doubts about the future of NATO in its current form. He suggested the possibility of creating an independent European defense structure to replace the Alliance.
With 100% of the votes counted, the CDU/CSU bloc received 28. 6% in the Bundestag elections. Alternative for Germany came in second with 20.8%, and the SPD was third with 16.4%.
The President of Ukraine congratulated CDU/CSU leader Friedrich Merz on his victory in the Bundestag elections, where the party received 29% of the vote. Zelenskyy emphasized the importance of further cooperation between the countries to protect and strengthen Europe.
U. S. President Donald Trump congratulated CDU/CSU leader Friedrich Merz on his victory in the Bundestag elections. According to him, the Germans are tired of politics "devoid of common sense".
Olaf Scholz acknowledged the SPD's historic defeat in the federal elections and welcomed Friedrich Merz's victory. The CDU/CSU won, and the AfD significantly improved its results.
According to exit polls, the CDU/CSU wins the 2025 snap election with 29% of the vote. The AfD unexpectedly takes second place with 19.5%, and the ruling SPD falls to a historic low.
Early elections to the Bundestag have begun in Germany, seven months ahead of schedule. The incumbent Prime Minister Scholz, opposition leader Merz, Vice Chancellor Habeck, and far-right Weidel are running for the post of chancellor.
The leaders of the German parliamentary race, Friedrich Merz and Olaf Scholz, held the final debate before the election. They discussed migration, the economy, and support for Ukraine, where Scholz warned against excessive spending.
Germany will hold early elections to the Bundestag, with Merz and Scholz in the main race. The results may affect military aid to Ukraine and policy toward Ukrainian refugees.
According to an INSA poll, Friedrich Merz is 12% ahead of incumbent Chancellor Olaf Scholz. Merz has a significant advantage in migration, security, and economic issues.
According to the INSA poll, Friedrich Merz could get 24% of the vote for chancellor, while Olaf Scholz would get 16%. Merz leads in assessments of competence on most political issues.
Gerhard Schroeder, 80, was hospitalized with severe burnout syndrome. Doctors diagnosed the former German chancellor with problems with memory, concentration and sleep.
The German parliament voted against toughening migration laws proposed by CDU leader Friedrich Merz. The bill was supported by the far-right, which caused massive protests in the country.
The German Budget Committee urged the Minister of Finance to approve additional military aid to Ukraine worth 3 billion euros.
Elon Musk said at an AfD party event that Germany should “turn the page” on the Nazi past. Jewish organizations and German politicians strongly condemned this statement on the eve of the 80th anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz.
Boris Pistorius unexpectedly arrived in Kyiv for negotiations with the Ukrainian government. The German Defense Minister plans to discuss further assistance and obtain information about the situation on the front.
Olaf Scholz of the SPD and Alice Weidel of the AfD have become official candidates for the post of German Chancellor. Scholz promises social reforms, while Weidel proposes radical changes in the economy and migration policy.
Donald Trump called on NATO countries to increase defense spending to 5% of GDP instead of the current 2%. European leaders and experts believe that this goal is unattainable for most NATO countries.
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz denies a statement by a CDU deputy about a planned meeting with Putin before the Bundestag elections. The SPD demands a public apology from Roderich Kiesewetter for spreading false information.
A pig's head was found near the Praeger House memorial site in Apold. The police are investigating the incident as incitement to hatred, and local authorities have strongly condemned this anti-Semitic act.
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz commented on the criticism and support of Ilon Musk for the AdG party. He urged to keep cool, but expressed concern over the billionaire's interference in the German elections.
The leader of the SPD faction, Rolf Mützenich, criticized Elon Musk's statements about the German president. He called on the government to find out whether Musk is acting on behalf of the United States.
Near the Rewe supermarket in the Charlottenburg district, a man with a mental disorder attacked passersby with a knife. Two people were seriously injured and the attacker was detained.