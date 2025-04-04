Social Democratic Party of Germany

$41.340.03
45.851.22
ukenru
We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky
06:51 PM • 4484 views

We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky

06:32 PM • 12402 views

Next week, lawyers will present Zelensky with the Ukrainian draft agreement with the USA

Exclusive
01:24 PM • 54627 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 196301 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 113540 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 375433 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 300408 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 212284 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 243407 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 254721 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+14°
1m/s
44%
Popular news

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 118747 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 48402 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 62306 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

01:48 PM • 33969 views

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 116595 views
Publications

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 116753 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

01:12 PM • 196301 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 375433 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 246983 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 300408 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Marco Rubio

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Mark Rutte

Denis Shmyhal

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

China

France

United Kingdom

Advertisement
UNN Lite

The Swedish Queen underwent surgery, all her scheduled meetings have been cancelled

05:58 PM • 10088 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

01:48 PM • 34073 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 62456 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 48537 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 118871 views
Actual

Fox News

Telegram

The New York Times

P-800 Oniks

Leopard 2

Organizations

Social Democratic Party of Germany

News by theme

Steinmeier officially dismissed Scholz and his government

The German President has dismissed Chancellor Scholz and the ministers of his cabinet. Scholz will temporarily serve as acting head until a new government is formed.

Politics • March 25, 08:45 PM • 12637 views

Bundestag Budget Committee approves EUR 3 billion in additional military aid to Ukraine - media

The Budget Committee of the Bundestag has approved the allocation of an additional EUR 3 billion in military aid to Ukraine in 2025. EUR 8.3 billion is also planned for 2026-2029.

War • March 21, 02:21 PM • 13308 views

Bundestag supports reform of "debt brake": what it means

In Germany, the Bundestag supported the reform of the "debt brake", which will allow allocating hundreds of billions of euros to strengthen defense and infrastructure. The reform envisages the creation of an infrastructure fund of 500 billion euros.

News of the World • March 18, 03:44 PM • 15871 views

German Vice Chancellor demands three billion euros for Ukraine's defense

Robert Habeck calls on Germany and the EU to urgently provide billions in aid to Ukraine. The Vice Chancellor insists on allocating 3 billion euros for the purchase of air defense systems.

War • March 1, 01:45 PM • 32605 views

Merz unexpectedly meets with Macron in Paris: they were to discuss the US position on the war in Ukraine

CDU/CSU leader Friedrich Merz made his first foreign visit to Paris to meet with Macron. The conservative bloc won 208 seats in the Bundestag, but this is not enough to form a government.

Politics • February 27, 06:35 AM • 27465 views

Germany is discussing the possibility of allocating 200 billion euros for defense

The future German Chancellor Friedrich Merz is negotiating the allocation of 200 billion euros for defense. The new package will be twice as large as the previous one and will require circumventing constitutional restrictions.

News of the World • February 25, 01:01 PM • 22769 views

German stocks and the euro rise after Merz wins national election in Germany

After the Conservatives won the German election, defense stocks rose to 2. 8%. Germany's benchmark index added 0.4%, and the euro hit a one-month high of $1.0528.

News of the World • February 24, 10:50 AM • 21049 views

Merz doubts the future existence of NATO

Friedrich Merz, the winner of the Bundestag elections, expressed doubts about the future of NATO in its current form. He suggested the possibility of creating an independent European defense structure to replace the Alliance.

Politics • February 24, 07:22 AM • 40962 views

Mertz's bloc officially won the parliamentary elections in Germany

With 100% of the votes counted, the CDU/CSU bloc received 28. 6% in the Bundestag elections. Alternative for Germany came in second with 20.8%, and the SPD was third with 16.4%.

Politics • February 24, 03:23 AM • 27735 views

Zelensky congratulates Merz on winning Bundestag election

The President of Ukraine congratulated CDU/CSU leader Friedrich Merz on his victory in the Bundestag elections, where the party received 29% of the vote. Zelenskyy emphasized the importance of further cooperation between the countries to protect and strengthen Europe.

Politics • February 24, 12:11 AM • 24726 views

"Germans are tired of politics devoid of common sense" - Trump congratulated Merz on his victory in the Bundestag elections

U. S. President Donald Trump congratulated CDU/CSU leader Friedrich Merz on his victory in the Bundestag elections. According to him, the Germans are tired of politics "devoid of common sense".

Politics • February 23, 08:21 PM • 28913 views

Germany, elections to the Bundestag: Scholz concedes election defeat, congratulates Merz on victory

Olaf Scholz acknowledged the SPD's historic defeat in the federal elections and welcomed Friedrich Merz's victory. The CDU/CSU won, and the AfD significantly improved its results.

News of the World • February 23, 07:17 PM • 26417 views

German election results, exit polls forecast: CDU/CSU wins, AdG claims second place

According to exit polls, the CDU/CSU wins the 2025 snap election with 29% of the vote. The AfD unexpectedly takes second place with 19.5%, and the ruling SPD falls to a historic low.

News of the World • February 23, 05:44 PM • 39267 views

Germany votes in early elections: four candidates vie for power

Early elections to the Bundestag have begun in Germany, seven months ahead of schedule. The incumbent Prime Minister Scholz, opposition leader Merz, Vice Chancellor Habeck, and far-right Weidel are running for the post of chancellor.

News of the World • February 23, 08:00 AM • 79137 views

Leaders of the German parliamentary race held the last debate: Ukraine was mentioned

The leaders of the German parliamentary race, Friedrich Merz and Olaf Scholz, held the final debate before the election. They discussed migration, the economy, and support for Ukraine, where Scholz warned against excessive spending.

Politics • February 20, 10:55 AM • 24355 views

German elections on February 23: what will change for Ukraine

Germany will hold early elections to the Bundestag, with Merz and Scholz in the main race. The results may affect military aid to Ukraine and policy toward Ukrainian refugees.

Politics • February 19, 12:14 PM • 282971 views

Who is leading in the race for the post of German Chancellor 4 days before the vote - new poll data

According to an INSA poll, Friedrich Merz is 12% ahead of incumbent Chancellor Olaf Scholz. Merz has a significant advantage in migration, security, and economic issues.

News of the World • February 19, 11:21 AM • 107799 views

Merz leads Scholz in the ratings before the German TV debate

According to the INSA poll, Friedrich Merz could get 24% of the vote for chancellor, while Olaf Scholz would get 16%. Merz leads in assessments of competence on most political issues.

News of the World • February 9, 11:15 AM • 35944 views

Former German Chancellor Schroeder hospitalized with “burnout”

Gerhard Schroeder, 80, was hospitalized with severe burnout syndrome. Doctors diagnosed the former German chancellor with problems with memory, concentration and sleep.

News of the World • February 4, 01:11 PM • 22594 views

German Parliament rejects Merz's migration bill: what's going on

The German parliament voted against toughening migration laws proposed by CDU leader Friedrich Merz. The bill was supported by the far-right, which caused massive protests in the country.

News of the World • February 1, 12:47 AM • 101812 views

Germany may allocate 3 billion euros for military aid to Ukraine - Reuters

The German Budget Committee urged the Minister of Finance to approve additional military aid to Ukraine worth 3 billion euros.

War • January 30, 05:10 AM • 33318 views

Musk calls to “turn the page” on the Holocaust: Germany and the world's reaction

Elon Musk said at an AfD party event that Germany should “turn the page” on the Nazi past. Jewish organizations and German politicians strongly condemned this statement on the eve of the 80th anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz.

News of the World • January 28, 08:09 AM • 53330 views

Pistorius arrived in Ukraine on an unannounced visit

Boris Pistorius unexpectedly arrived in Kyiv for negotiations with the Ukrainian government. The German Defense Minister plans to discuss further assistance and obtain information about the situation on the front.

Politics • January 14, 07:41 AM • 26160 views

Who will be the new Chancellor of Germany? Scholz and Weidel are official candidates

Olaf Scholz of the SPD and Alice Weidel of the AfD have become official candidates for the post of German Chancellor. Scholz promises social reforms, while Weidel proposes radical changes in the economy and migration policy.

News of the World • January 11, 02:53 PM • 29026 views

NATO, defense spending, Greenland: Europe finds Trump's new demands unrealistic

Donald Trump called on NATO countries to increase defense spending to 5% of GDP instead of the current 2%. European leaders and experts believe that this goal is unattainable for most NATO countries.

News of the World • January 9, 09:01 AM • 23260 views

Scholz calls allegations of meeting with Putin “deeply dishonest”

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz denies a statement by a CDU deputy about a planned meeting with Putin before the Bundestag elections. The SPD demands a public apology from Roderich Kiesewetter for spreading false information.

News of the World • January 5, 05:27 PM • 28151 views

In Germany, unknown persons desecrate Jewish memorial with a pig's head

A pig's head was found near the Praeger House memorial site in Apold. The police are investigating the incident as incitement to hatred, and local authorities have strongly condemned this anti-Semitic act.

News of the World • January 5, 03:30 PM • 29737 views

Concerned about far-right party support, not insults: Scholz on Musk criticism

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz commented on the criticism and support of Ilon Musk for the AdG party. He urged to keep cool, but expressed concern over the billionaire's interference in the German elections.

News of the World • January 4, 05:28 PM • 27775 views

Scholz's party says Musk crossed the line: what the billionaire did

The leader of the SPD faction, Rolf Mützenich, criticized Elon Musk's statements about the German president. He called on the government to find out whether Musk is acting on behalf of the United States.

News of the World • January 2, 10:50 AM • 28953 views

A man who attacked passers-by with a knife is detained in Berlin

Near the Rewe supermarket in the Charlottenburg district, a man with a mental disorder attacked passersby with a knife. Two people were seriously injured and the attacker was detained.

Crimes and emergencies • December 31, 03:58 PM • 31214 views