Leaders of the German parliamentary race held the last debate: Ukraine was mentioned

In Germany, the last debate before the election day was held between the favorites of the parliamentary race - the leader of the CDU/CSU Friedrich Merz and the current chancellor, the leader of the SPD Olaf Scholz.

This was reported by UNN with reference to Euronews.

Details

The main topics of the debate were migration, the economic crisis, and security. At the same time, the politicians mentioned the war in Ukraine and called it one of the main issues they would face if they won the Bundestag elections. Merz, in particular, emphasized the need for further support for Ukraine.

For his part, Scholz noted that despite the fact that withdrawal of support for Kyiv is not even being discussed, he is “against financing aid to Ukraine at the expense of his own country's future.

Context

Voting in the Bundestag elections is scheduled for Sunday, February 23. According to an INSA poll, the majority of German citizens (40%)favor CDU/CSU leader Friedrich Merz as a candidate for the post of German Chancellor. At the same time, the current chancellor, SPD leader Olaf Scholz, is supported by 28% of German voters.

On February 9, Germany held the first debate between incumbent Chancellor Olaf Scholz and his main opponent in the Bundestag elections, Christian Democratic Union candidate Friedrich Merz. The debate took place in a mostly low-key atmosphere.

