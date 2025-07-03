Anomalous heat will cover Ukraine: where to expect rain on July 3 3 July 2025

The weather in Ukraine on Thursday, July 3, will be very hot. A high-pressure field will form over Ukraine, which will contribute to cloud dissipation and temperature increase. However, some regions should still expect rain. This is reported by the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center, according to UNN.

Details

According to forecasters, on Thursday, July 3, the high-pressure field that will form over Ukraine will contribute to cloud dissipation and temperature increase. The west and south of the country will feel the heat the most. Only in the east and southeast will the atmospheric front add a little moisture, so it will be moderately warm there.

No precipitation is expected today, only in the afternoon in eastern Ukraine, short-term rains are possible in places. The wind will also subside tomorrow, 5-10 m/s is expected.

During the day, the thermometers will rise to +25...+30 °C, in the west and south to +33 °C, and in the eastern regions to +21...+26 °C.

In Kyiv on July 3, no precipitation. Wind north-westerly, 5-10 m/s. Temperature at night 15-17°, during the day 28-30°.

