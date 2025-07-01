Magnetic storms in July: On July 2 and 3, weather-sensitive people should prepare

In July 2025, scientists predict several periods of moderate geomagnetic disturbances – in particular, on July 2 and 3, fluctuations in the Earth's magnetic field may approach storm levels. Despite the fact that precise prediction of such phenomena is impossible, UNN will tell about the preliminary forecasts of scientists from the Space Weather Prediction Center.

What are magnetic storms

Magnetic storms are changes in the Earth's magnetic field that arise due to solar activity, in particular, flares on its surface. When solar activity intensifies, charged particles penetrate the Earth's magnetosphere, causing fluctuations in the planet's electromagnetic field. Such changes can affect not only technical equipment, but also people's well-being. To determine the intensity of these storms, scientists use the Kp index, which has a scale from 0 to 9: 0-3 - no geomagnetic activity; 4-5: weak storm; 6-7: moderate storm; 8-9: strong storm.

Magnetic storms in July

At the beginning of the month, periods of increased solar activity are expected, which may affect the well-being of weather-sensitive people. In particular, on July 2, the index will rise to 5, which already corresponds to a magnetic storm. The next day, July 3, the situation will remain tense: the K-index will reach 4.7 - almost at storm level. Experts warn that geomagnetic activity can change throughout the day, so it is important to follow current forecast updates, which are published several times a day.

Currently, preliminary forecasts for July look like this:

July 2–3 – Kp up to 5 (moderate disturbances);

July 11-12 – Kp 4 (weak fluctuations);

July 15-16 – Kp 4 (weak disturbances);

July 23-24 – Kp 5 (moderate disturbances).

No magnetic disturbances are expected on the remaining days of July.

How magnetic storms affect people's health and well-being

During periods of increased solar activity, many people notice a worsening of their well-being. Such people, called weather-sensitive, may experience headaches, dizziness, general weakness, sleep problems - from insomnia to excessive sleepiness, as well as blood pressure fluctuations and exacerbation of chronic diseases. Doctors explain this by the influence of electromagnetic fluctuations on the work of the cardiovascular and nervous systems, which is especially noticeable for vulnerable people.

How to reduce the impact of magnetic storms on well-being

To mitigate the negative impact of magnetic storms, experts advise weather-sensitive people to follow a few simple recommendations. During periods of increased solar activity, it is worth reducing physical and emotional stress, resting more, and avoiding stress.

At the same time, light walks in the fresh air, yoga or stretching can be useful for maintaining tone. It is also important to pay attention to nutrition - it is better to give up alcohol, coffee, and fatty foods, preferring fresh vegetables, fruits, and sufficient drinking water.

If headaches or weakness appear, it is recommended to temporarily stop activity, rest, and, if necessary, consult a doctor.

