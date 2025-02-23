ukenru
Germany, elections to the Bundestag: Scholz concedes election defeat, congratulates Merz on victory

Germany, elections to the Bundestag: Scholz concedes election defeat, congratulates Merz on victory

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 25288 views

Olaf Scholz acknowledged the SPD's historic defeat in the federal elections and welcomed Friedrich Merz's victory. The CDU/CSU won, and the AfD significantly improved its results.

The SPD has achieved a weaker result in the federal elections than ever before in the history of the Federal Republic. But on the basis of this result, we should move forward together, Olaf Scholz said in Berlin, at the Willy Brandt House.

Transmits UNN with reference to DER SPIEGEL, ARD and Tagesschau.

Chancellor Olaf Scholz conceded the SPD's defeat in the federal elections.

I congratulate you on the election result,

Scholz said, addressing chancellor candidate Friedrich Merz.

As indicated, the SPD received the weakest result in the Bundestag elections in the history of the Federal Republic of Germany.

This is a bitter election result for the Social Democratic Party, it is also a defeat in the elections

- Olaf Scholz said in his first reaction at the Willy Brandt House.

Scholz thanked everyone for the trust placed in him as the ninth head of the German government.

Now it is up to others to find a way to form a government

- he said.

Scholz also emphasized that based on this result, they should "move forward together.

Zelenskyy and Scholz discuss ways to end the war and security guarantees

In addition to Scholz, German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius (SPD), who had previously been considered a candidate for the chancellor's post from time to time due to a certain drop in Scholz's ratings, also admitted defeat.

Pistorius acknowledged that his party's result was "devastating and catastrophic." Pistorius rejected the question of his future position in the SPD. He will join the leadership of his party if the CDU/CSU wants to enter into negotiations with the SPD.

- writes Spiegel.

Meanwhile, CDU leader and German chancellor candidate Friedrich Merz announced a historic result.

We, the CDU, the CSU, the CDU/CSU, we have won this election to the Bundestag in 2025.

- said Merz.
Image

Merz on peacekeepers in Ukraine: it is too early to talk about the participation of German troops

The main CSU candidate, Alexander Dobrindt, sees a mandate to govern the Union.

We are now faced with the task of forming a government

 he said.

Let's add

According to ARD forecasts, the Union (CDU/CSU) is clearly ahead of the strong Alternative for Germany (AfD).

But the AfD campaign headquarters was full of joy, reports tagesschau.

First of all, I must say that this is a historic success for us

- Alice Weidel, the leader of the AfD party, said on the ARD TV channel.

"We were able to double our results and thus surpass the results of the last federal election," Weidel said. She was open to coalition talks with the Union.

To recap.

According to exit polls, the CDU/CSU wins the 2025 snap election with 29% of the vote. The AfD unexpectedly comes in second with 19.5%, while the ruling SPD falls to a historic low.

Record turnout at the early elections in Germany: 52% of voters by noon

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

News of the World
social-democratic-party-of-germanySocial Democratic Party of Germany
friedrich-merzFriedrich Merz
borys-pistoriusBoris Pistorius
germanyGermany
olaf-sholtsOlaf Scholz
berlinBerlin

