Zelenskyy and Scholz discuss ways to end the war and security guarantees

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
“MPs do not understand the consequences": Yuzhanina on Hetmantsev's draft law on the Deposit Guarantee Fund
Exhibition about foreign volunteers from 60 countries opened in Kyiv

The occupiers plan to hold a “forum of regions” with Belarus in 2025

sheremetyevo airport in russia unexpectedly shut down at night

General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

Zelenskyy and Scholz discuss ways to end the war and security guarantees

Kyiv  •  UNN

The President of Ukraine had a conversation with the German Chancellor to discuss a common position on ending the war. Germany has provided €43.6 billion in aid to Ukraine since the start of the full-scale invasion.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy had a substantive conversation with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz about a common position on ways to end the war and reliable security guarantees, UNN reports.

Zelenskyy thanked Scholz for Germany's contribution to protecting thousands of lives, as well as for its leadership in strengthening Ukraine's air defense.

Since the beginning of the full-scale Russian invasion, Germany's total assistance to Ukraine has reached 43.6 billion euros. The Ukrainian people will always remember such strong support 

- Zelensky said on Telegram.

Trump calls Zelensky a “dictator”: how European leaders react19.02.25, 22:19 • 141111 views

In addition, the President of Ukraine informed the Chancellor about his meeting with General Kellogg and recent contacts with foreign leaders, including yesterday's conversation with President Macron.

They discussed in detail the vision of the steps necessary to achieve a just peace, as well as the role of Europe at the negotiating table, Zelenskyy summarized.

Zelensky wants to meet with Trump before Putin: what is known about the plans21.02.25, 19:34 • 33372 views

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

WarPolitics
donald-trumpDonald Trump
emmanuel-macronEmmanuel Macron
germanyGermany
olaf-sholtsOlaf Scholz
volodymyr-zelenskyiVolodymyr Zelenskyy
ukraineUkraine

