Zelenskyy and Scholz discuss ways to end the war and security guarantees

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy had a substantive conversation with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz about a common position on ways to end the war and reliable security guarantees, UNN reports.

Zelenskyy thanked Scholz for Germany's contribution to protecting thousands of lives, as well as for its leadership in strengthening Ukraine's air defense.

Since the beginning of the full-scale Russian invasion, Germany's total assistance to Ukraine has reached 43.6 billion euros. The Ukrainian people will always remember such strong support - Zelensky said on Telegram.

In addition, the President of Ukraine informed the Chancellor about his meeting with General Kellogg and recent contacts with foreign leaders, including yesterday's conversation with President Macron.

They discussed in detail the vision of the steps necessary to achieve a just peace, as well as the role of Europe at the negotiating table, Zelenskyy summarized.

