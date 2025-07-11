In Kharkiv, a secret weapons cache, set up by Russian special services for saboteurs, was uncovered

In Kharkiv, a large-scale cache of weapons and ammunition was discovered, which, according to the investigation, was prepared by Russian special services for sabotage groups. The secret hideout, set up in one of the city's garages, contained grenades, anti-tank mines, RPGs, and thousands of rounds.

The investigation into the origin of the weapons and the individuals involved in this sabotage is ongoing, reports the SBU, writes UNN.

The counterintelligence of the Security Service of Ukraine, together with the State Bureau of Investigation, uncovered a secret cache of weapons and ammunition in Kharkiv. According to the investigation, this cache was declared to fulfill the tasks of Russian special services and was being prepared for Rashist sabotage groups in the Kharkiv region. The illegal hideout is located in one of the garage boxes in the regional center - the post says.

During the searches, a significant amount of ammunition was seized, including small arms ammunition, hand grenades, anti-tank mines, as well as some RPGs and grenades for them.

Currently, the origin of the weapons and ammunition, their value, and the circle of involved persons are being investigated.

