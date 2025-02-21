ukenru
Zelensky wants to meet with Trump before Putin: what is known about the plans

Zelensky wants to meet with Trump before Putin: what is known about the plans

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 33378 views

Ukraine's president seeks meeting with Trump ahead of his possible talks with Putin. Zelensky is pushing for strong economic and security agreements with the United States.

Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky expects to meet with US President Donald Trump before Russian dictator Vladimir Putin. Bloomberg writes about this with reference to sources in Kiev and Washington, reports UNN.

Details

Earlier, Trump said he may soon meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

“We need strong agreements with the United States - agreements that will actually work,” Zelensky said in his daily address to the nation Thursday night. “Economy and security must always go hand in hand.

The source said the mineral agreement would ideally be signed in the presence of the US and Ukrainian presidents. Zelensky, who met with Kellogg on Thursday, insisted on a meeting with Trump before the US leader meets with Putin.

Kellogg said he had a “long and intense day with Ukraine's top leadership,” calling Zelensky a “combative and courageous leader” in a message to X on Friday.

Ukraine is ready for a strong deal with the US President: Zelensky gives details of meeting with Kellogg20.02.2025, 19:54 • 136471 view

Trump, meanwhile, continued his attacks on the Ukrainian leader, telling Fox News Radio on Friday that Zelensky did not need to take part in talks to end the war with Russia.

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

EconomyPolitics
foks-niusFox News
donald-trumpDonald Trump
volodymyr-zelenskyiVolodymyr Zelenskyy
united-statesUnited States
ukraineUkraine

