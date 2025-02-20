Ukraine is ready for a strong deal with the US President: Zelensky gives details of meeting with Kellogg

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with US Special Envoy for Ukraine Keith Kellogg. The parties discussed the situation on the battlefield, how to return all prisoners, security guarantees, and a deal on minerals, UNN reports.

Meeting with General Kellogg. Good conversation, many details. I am grateful to the United States for all the assistance and bipartisan support for Ukraine and the Ukrainian people. It is important for us and for the entire free world that American strength is felt. We discussed in detail the situation on the battlefield and how to return all our prisoners, as well as effective security guarantees - Zelensky said.

He emphasized that Ukraine has been striving for peace since the first second of this war, and "we can and must make the peace reliable and lasting so that Russia can never return with war again.

Ukraine is ready for a strong, truly useful agreement with the US President on investment and security. We have proposed the fastest and most constructive way to achieve the result. Our team is ready to work 24/7. Success unites. Everyone in the world needs success in relations with the United States - Zelensky added.

The President of Ukraine met with Keith Kellogg, but the details of the talks were not disclosed. Earlier, the US special envoy met with the leadership of the Armed Forces and the Presidential Office.