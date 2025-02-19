Trump calls Zelensky a “dictator”: how European leaders react

ukenru
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 40523 views

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 65484 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 103775 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
08:41 AM • 69457 views

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
06:23 AM • 115995 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 100748 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 112929 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116668 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM • 152436 views

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

“MPs do not understand the consequences": Yuzhanina on Hetmantsev's draft law on the Deposit Guarantee Fund
February 27, 11:16 AM • 115159 views

"MPs do not understand the consequences": Yuzhanina on Hetmantsev's draft law on the Deposit Guarantee Fund

The occupiers plan to hold a “forum of regions” with Belarus in 2025

The occupiers plan to hold a "forum of regions" with Belarus in 2025

February 28, 01:43 AM • 66725 views
sheremetyevo airport in russia unexpectedly shut down at night

sheremetyevo airport in russia unexpectedly shut down at night

February 28, 02:05 AM • 109173 views
General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

February 28, 05:35 AM • 81121 views
Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

05:48 AM • 47066 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"

09:03 AM • 74523 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

09:20 AM • 103775 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

06:23 AM • 115995 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 152436 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 143163 views
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention
February 27, 09:18 AM • 175555 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 33470 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"

09:03 AM • 74484 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 133947 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

February 26, 03:18 PM • 135833 views
Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie "Leave Me If You Love Me"

February 26, 08:37 AM • 164136 views
Trump calls Zelensky a “dictator”: how European leaders react

Trump calls Zelensky a "dictator": how European leaders react

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 141122 views

The leaders of the Czech Republic, Finland, Germany, Norway, and Britain criticized Trump's statement calling Zelenskyy a “dictator without elections.” The KIIS refuted Trump's words about Zelenskyy's 4% approval rating, pointing to 60% of Ukrainians' trust.

Leaders of European countries, including the Czech Republic, Finland, Germany, and Norway, have reacted to the statement of US President Donald Trump, who called Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy a "dictator without elections," UNN reports.

"What value would elections have in a country that has been defending itself against aggression from a neighboring nuclear power for 3 years? How to organize elections when a fifth of the territory is occupied by the invaders and the whole country is under daily shelling? It takes a lot of cynicism to call the president of such a country a dictator," wrote Czech President Petr Pavel.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz also criticized Trump's statement calling Zelenskyy a "dictator.

"It is simply wrong and dangerous to deny President Zelensky his democratic legitimacy," Scholz said.

The President of Finland Alexander Stubb saidthat his country supports Ukraine by all possible means.

"Finland supports the Ukrainian Constitution and the democratically elected President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. The war of aggression was started solely by Russia and President Vladimir Putin. Our job is to discuss with Trump the consequences if Putin gets what he wants," Stubb said.

"I think it is right to say that I deeply disagree with what he is saying here and to dissociate myself from it. The claim that Ukraine started the war is historically incorrect and is not a good starting point for ending the war," said Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre.

Former Norwegian Prime Minister Erna Solberg stated that "Zelenskyy is the duly elected and legitimate president of Ukraine. To say otherwise is to spread Russian propaganda.

The leader of the Liberal Party of Norway Guri Melby addedthat "This is dangerous and outright lying on the part of President Trump... It is now clear that Trump wants Putin to win".

The head of the opposition Conservative Party of the United Kingdom , Cami Badenoch, emphasized on social network X that "President Zelensky is not a dictator. He is the democratically elected leader of Ukraine who has bravely resisted Putin's illegal invasion.

"Under my leadership and under successive Conservative prime ministers, we have been and always will be supportive of Ukraine. President Trump is right that Europe needs to pull its weight, and that includes the UK. We need to get serious. The Prime Minister will have my support in increasing defense spending - he has a fully funded plan on the table to reach 2.5%. This should be the minimum. Starmer needs to step up to the plate, get on a plane to Washington and show some leadership. We cannot afford to make a mistake," Badenoch wrote.

Zelensky himself reacted to the leaders' statements on social network X, writing "thank you for your support.

Addendum

Today, during a press conference, Zelenskyy, commenting on Trump's statement that his rating had allegedly fallen to 4%, saidthat this is Russian disinformation, and unfortunately, Trump lives in this disinformation space.

Trump said the day before that Zelenskyy's rating had allegedly dropped to 4%.

KIIS then reported that almost 60% of Ukrainians trust President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Trump saidthat the US has spent $350 billion on "a war that cannot be won." He accused Zelenskyy of abandoning the election and disappearing half of the aid provided.

Trump also harshly criticized Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, calling him a "dictator without elections.

U.S. Vice President J.D. Vance warned Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy against "attacking" U.S. President Donald Trump, saying that publicly "slandering" him could only backfire.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

donald-trumpDonald Trump
finlandFinland
norwayNorway
czech-republicCzech Republic
germanyGermany
olaf-sholtsOlaf Scholz
volodymyr-zelenskyiVolodymyr Zelenskyy
united-statesUnited States
ukraineUkraine

Contact us about advertising