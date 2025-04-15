Organized dog fights and shot the animal in the head: the man is already in pre-trial detention for attempted murder

$41.180.14
"Significant progress" has been made in the agreement with the US, a memorandum is expected, and ratification in the Verkhovna Rada - Svyrydenko
11:59 AM • 1200 views

"Significant progress" has been made in the agreement with the US, a memorandum is expected, and ratification in the Verkhovna Rada - Svyrydenko

11:59 AM • 1200 views

11:16 AM • 17861 views

Curfew and mass events on Easter: which regions have undergone changes

Exclusive
11:15 AM • 15618 views

Undeclared import of Apple equipment: experts assessed the scale of losses for the state

Exclusive
10:31 AM • 20724 views

Abnormal spring and hot summer: climatologist told what to expect in 2025

08:19 AM • 30044 views

Parliament supported the extension of mobilization: voting details

07:15 AM • 63469 views

Agrarian science under threat: why the seizure of land from the National Academy of Agrarian Sciences is a strategic mistake at the state level

Exclusive
06:47 AM • 59431 views

Easter 2025: traditions, preparation for the holiday and what not to do

April 16, 05:58 AM • 34004 views

US has softened its requirements for Ukraine to repay up to $100 billion in aid in negotiations over a mineral deal - Bloomberg

Exclusive
April 15, 02:47 PM • 59611 views

A failure occurred in the operation of Privat terminals: the bank says the problem has already been resolved

April 15, 01:39 PM • 106819 views

The General Staff confirmed the strike on the deployment point of the 448th Missile Brigade of the Russian Federation, which struck Sumy.

+15°
5.1m/s
56%
Biden spoke publicly for the first time since leaving office as President of the United States

April 16, 02:15 AM • 54090 views

Night attack on Odesa: three injured, fires in residential buildings

April 16, 02:51 AM • 44444 views

Trade disagreements between the EU and the USA: there is no need to wait for the cancellation of duties - Bloomberg

April 16, 03:45 AM • 46704 views

Financial stability under threat? Hetmantsev's bill will return depositors to 2008

08:09 AM • 50970 views

Sam Neill is the latest to join the cast of "Monsterverse"

09:21 AM • 23038 views
Curfew and mass events on Easter: which regions have undergone changes

11:16 AM • 17861 views

11:16 AM • 17861 views

Financial stability under threat? Hetmantsev's bill will return depositors to 2008

08:09 AM • 51489 views

08:09 AM • 51489 views

Agrarian science under threat: why the seizure of land from the National Academy of Agrarian Sciences is a strategic mistake at the state level

07:15 AM • 63469 views

07:15 AM • 63469 views

Easter 2025: traditions, preparation for the holiday and what not to do

06:47 AM • 59431 views
06:47 AM • 59431 views

Ukrainians are changing their holiday destinations: what they are choosing
April 15, 12:27 PM • 166820 views
Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Ursula von der Leyen

Elon Musk

Rustem Umerov

Ukraine

United States

China

Kyiv

Europe

Sam Neill is the latest to join the cast of "Monsterverse"

09:21 AM • 23432 views

Johnny Depp returns to the cinema in Lionsgate's "Day Drinker" thriller

April 15, 06:07 PM • 21129 views

"I give up": Cate Blanchett announces the end of her acting career

April 15, 04:03 PM • 22756 views

HBO officially confirmed the cast of the "Harry Potter" series

April 15, 03:02 PM • 24665 views

Meghan Markle openly spoke about miscarriage and postpartum preeclampsia in a new podcast

April 15, 02:44 PM • 27285 views
Financial Times

Telegram

Shahed-136

The Guardian

ChatGPT

Organized dog fights and shot the animal in the head: the man is already in pre-trial detention for attempted murder

Kyiv • UNN

 • 71663 views

The man who shot a dog in Rivne region has been in pre-trial detention since December 2024 on suspicion of kidnapping and attempted murder. He is also suspected of animal cruelty.

Organized dog fights and shot the animal in the head: the man is already in pre-trial detention for attempted murder

The man who shot the dog in Rivne region has been in pre-trial detention since December 2024 on suspicion of much more serious crimes. This was reported to a UNN journalist by the Rivne region police.

He is currently in a pre-trial detention center, in particular, since December 2024 for committing other crimes, including deprivation of liberty and attempted murder. The pre-trial investigation is ongoing under three articles of the Criminal Code of Ukraine. In particular, cruel treatment of animals and illegal handling of weapons, ammunition and explosives 

- noted law enforcement officers.

Recall 

Earlier, UNN reported that in the Rivne region, a man shot a dog in the head, and law enforcement officers established the identity of the person involved. In particular, this happened back in 2021. However, the incident was reported only now among local Telegram channels, stating that "an inhuman... arranges dog fights and shoots dogs in the head for fun".

In the Rivne region, a man shot a dog in the head: proceedings have been opened, he is already in a pre-trial detention center4/15/25, 10:10 AM • 6416 views

Alina Volianska

Alina Volianska

SocietyCrimes and emergencies
Rivne Oblast
