Organized dog fights and shot the animal in the head: the man is already in pre-trial detention for attempted murder

The man who shot the dog in Rivne region has been in pre-trial detention since December 2024 on suspicion of much more serious crimes. This was reported to a UNN journalist by the Rivne region police.

He is currently in a pre-trial detention center, in particular, since December 2024 for committing other crimes, including deprivation of liberty and attempted murder. The pre-trial investigation is ongoing under three articles of the Criminal Code of Ukraine. In particular, cruel treatment of animals and illegal handling of weapons, ammunition and explosives - noted law enforcement officers.

Recall

Earlier, UNN reported that in the Rivne region, a man shot a dog in the head, and law enforcement officers established the identity of the person involved. In particular, this happened back in 2021. However, the incident was reported only now among local Telegram channels, stating that "an inhuman... arranges dog fights and shoots dogs in the head for fun".

In the Rivne region, a man shot a dog in the head: proceedings have been opened, he is already in a pre-trial detention center