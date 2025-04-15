$41.180.14
In the Rivne region, a man shot a dog in the head: proceedings have been opened, he is already in a pre-trial detention center

Kyiv • UNN

 • 6332 views

In the Rivne region, the police are investigating the murder of a dog that occurred back in 2021. The perpetrator is already in custody for other crimes, he faces a new term.

In the Rivne region, a man shot a dog in the head: proceedings have been opened, he is already in a pre-trial detention center

In the Rivne region, a man shot a dog in the head, law enforcement officers identified the person involved, the GUNP in the region reported on Tuesday, UNN writes.

Yesterday, April 14, at about 17:30, police officers found a video on one of the Telegram channels, where an unknown man shot a dog in the head while holding it on a leash. (...) The police have identified the person involved in the killing of the dog in the Rivne region

- reported in the police.

Details

The police indicated that it was established that the event recorded on the video took place in 2021. On the fact of cruelty to animals, investigators launched a pre-trial investigation under Part 3 of Article 299 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

"Criminal investigators have established that this is a 42-year-old resident of the Rivne district, who is currently in a pre-trial detention center for committing crimes under Part 3 of Article 146 (illegal imprisonment or abduction of a person committed by an organized group, which caused serious consequences) and Part 2 of Article 115 (attempted premeditated murder) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine," the police said.

The incident was reported among local Telegram channels, stating that "an inhuman... arranges dog fights and shoots dogs in the head for fun."

In addition, according to the police, on the fact of creating video materials for the purpose of dissemination that promote the cult of violence and cruelty, investigators of the National Police additionally entered information into the Unified Register of Pre-trial Investigations under Article 300 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (import, manufacture or distribution of works that promote the cult of violence and cruelty, racial, national or religious intolerance and discrimination).

"The issue of entering information into the Unified Register of Pre-trial Investigations under Article 263 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (illegal handling of weapons) is being resolved. Currently, operatives are conducting a set of measures, investigative actions are ongoing," the police said.

Addition

In Kyiv, a 30-year-old man forced a dog to eat its own feces for defecating in the hallway. All this was seen by his 8-year-old daughter.

Also in the capital, proceedings were opened due to the brutal beating of an 11-year-old toy terrier. Investigators seized the injured animal and transferred it to a specialized shelter.

Pavlo Zinchenko

Pavlo Zinchenko

SocietyCrimes and emergencies
Rivne Oblast
Kyiv
