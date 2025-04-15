Advisers push Trump towards a tougher approach to Moscow - WSJ

$41.180.14
Curfew and mass events on Easter: which regions have undergone changes
11:16 AM • 13365 views

Curfew and mass events on Easter: which regions have undergone changes

Exclusive
11:15 AM • 11740 views

Undeclared import of Apple equipment: experts assessed the scale of losses for the state

Exclusive
10:31 AM • 17365 views

Abnormal spring and hot summer: climatologist told what to expect in 2025

08:19 AM • 26915 views

Parliament supported the extension of mobilization: voting details

07:15 AM • 58249 views

Agrarian science under threat: why the seizure of land from the National Academy of Agrarian Sciences is a strategic mistake at the state level

Exclusive
06:47 AM • 55652 views

Easter 2025: traditions, preparation for the holiday and what not to do

05:58 AM • 33011 views

US has softened its requirements for Ukraine to repay up to $100 billion in aid in negotiations over a mineral deal - Bloomberg

Exclusive
April 15, 02:47 PM • 59368 views

A failure occurred in the operation of Privat terminals: the bank says the problem has already been resolved

April 15, 01:39 PM • 106257 views

The General Staff confirmed the strike on the deployment point of the 448th Missile Brigade of the Russian Federation, which struck Sumy.

Exclusive
April 15, 12:27 PM • 164470 views

Ukrainians are changing their holiday destinations: what they are choosing

+15°
5.1m/s
56%
Biden spoke publicly for the first time since leaving office as President of the United States

April 16, 02:15 AM • 49728 views

Night attack on Odesa: three injured, fires in residential buildings

April 16, 02:51 AM • 41091 views

Trade disagreements between the EU and the USA: there is no need to wait for the cancellation of duties - Bloomberg

April 16, 03:45 AM • 43676 views

Financial stability under threat? Hetmantsev's bill will return depositors to 2008

08:09 AM • 45302 views

Sam Neill is the latest to join the cast of "Monsterverse"

09:21 AM • 18990 views
Curfew and mass events on Easter: which regions have undergone changes

11:16 AM • 13365 views

Financial stability under threat? Hetmantsev's bill will return depositors to 2008

08:09 AM • 46159 views

Agrarian science under threat: why the seizure of land from the National Academy of Agrarian Sciences is a strategic mistake at the state level

07:15 AM • 58250 views

Easter 2025: traditions, preparation for the holiday and what not to do
Exclusive

06:47 AM • 55653 views

Ukrainians are changing their holiday destinations: what they are choosing
Exclusive

April 15, 12:27 PM • 164471 views
Sam Neill is the latest to join the cast of "Monsterverse"

Johnny Depp returns to the cinema in Lionsgate's "Day Drinker" thriller

"I give up": Cate Blanchett announces the end of her acting career

HBO officially confirmed the cast of the "Harry Potter" series

Meghan Markle openly spoke about miscarriage and postpartum preeclampsia in a new podcast

Advisers push Trump towards a tougher approach to Moscow - WSJ

Kyiv • UNN

 • 91787 views

Several Trump advisers are urging him to be more cautious about Moscow's claims of peace, arguing that Putin is not interested in ending the war. Trump has so far supported the idea of negotiations.

Advisers push Trump towards a tougher approach to Moscow - WSJ

Several senior advisers to US President Donald Trump are advising him to be more skeptical of Moscow's desire for peace with Ukraine, arguing that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin has not yet shown a genuine interest in ending hostilities. This was written by The Wall Street Journal's national security columnist Alexander Ward, reports UNN.

Details

He notes that a group, which US officials say includes Secretary of State Marco Rubio and envoy to Ukraine Keith Kellogg, has recommended that Trump be more cautious in his dealings with Putin and take a tougher stance on Moscow's demands for territorial concessions from Kyiv.

Trump, however, still stands by envoy Steve Witkoff, who believes Putin wants to make peace after meeting with him twice in Moscow," - the author quotes unnamed officials.

- the author quotes unnamed officials.

He points out that Russia rejected Trump's call for a ceasefire and slowly moved away from his desire for a partial cessation of hostilities, "stalling for time, insisting on what was achieved on the battlefield and seeking maximum concessions in negotiations."

Trump hopes to partially stop the war in Ukraine in order to remove a serious obstacle to a wider rapprochement with the Kremlin. At times, he has appeared impatient with Putin, but has not carried out his threat to impose new sanctions on Russian oil exports," - the article says.

- the article says.

Zelensky should have stopped the war, and Putin should never have started it: Trump said that "everyone is to blame"14.04.25, 19:55 • 10765 views

The journalist adds that even Trump's advisers who advocate a tougher approach to Moscow support his goal of stopping the three-year war.

"But Russia's ballistic missile attack on Sunday, which killed 34 civilians and wounded 100 more in the Ukrainian city of Sumy, underscored the divisions among Trump's senior advisers," Ward concludes.

Let us remind you

US President Donald Trump called the Russian attack on Sumy a "terrible thing" and added that the Kremlin "made a mistake." Assessing the situation in general, he criticized the very fact of the war in Ukraine. According to him, if he had remained the US president, the Russian invasion would not have happened.

Trump confirmed that he had set a deadline for Putin to end the war, but did not specify the terms14.04.25, 20:27 • 10996 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

WarPolitics
Marco Rubio
Donald Trump
Ukraine
Sums
Kyiv
