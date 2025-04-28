The White House is increasingly urging Ukraine to "agree to a peace plan and cede at least a fifth of its territory" after a recent meeting between Donald Trump and Volodymyr Zelenskyy in the Vatican. This was reported by BILD, reports UNN.

Details

Despite the fact that Ukraine has not had new arms supplies from the United States for more than four months, the country has begun to invest more in its own defense industry. The production of kamikaze strike drones has increased from 600 thousand pieces in 2023, and in 2024 this figure amounted to 1.5 million - by the end of 2025 this figure should reach three million.

In addition, if in 2022 Ukraine did not produce its own howitzers at all, now it produces 20 self-propelled artillery units "Bogdana" every month. In addition, some of the 155-mm shells for them are also assembled in Ukraine.

But the main problem of the Defense Forces of Ukraine remains the number of people, the publication says.

