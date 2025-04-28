$41.750.06
Conclave to elect new Pope to begin May 7 - Reuters
10:56 AM • 1982 views

Conclave to elect new Pope to begin May 7 - Reuters

Exclusive
05:58 AM • 53830 views

A week of trials and inspiration: astrological forecast for April 28 – May 5

April 27, 07:17 PM • 53407 views

Ukraine and the United States have agreed on an important point of the agreement on mineral resources: details from Shmyhal

Exclusive
April 27, 04:20 PM • 56740 views

About 40-45 Ukrainian athletes will be able to win Olympic licenses for the right to participate in the Winter Olympic Games - NOC

Exclusive
April 27, 05:03 AM • 84584 views

Anniversary of "Ramstein": challenges and transformations that the format has undergone

April 26, 02:39 PM • 136360 views

Five incredible long-awaited premieres of May: what to watch

April 26, 11:58 AM • 109334 views

General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine refuted Russian claims about the end of fighting in the Kursk region: the operation continues

April 26, 11:19 AM • 77180 views

"We hope for a result from all the things that were said": Zelenskyy called the meeting with Trump "good"

Exclusive
April 26, 04:00 AM • 160316 views

Day of the Chornobyl Tragedy: All About the Environmental Disaster

April 25, 07:37 PM • 69323 views

Meetings may take place in the coming days that should bring silence closer to Ukraine - Zelensky

The White House insists on a peace plan for Ukraine with the loss of part of the territory - Bild

Kyiv • UNN

 • 4924 views

The US is proposing that Ukraine agree to a peace plan and cede some territory. Ukraine has increased the production of drones and howitzers, but the problem remains in the number of people.

The White House insists on a peace plan for Ukraine with the loss of part of the territory - Bild

The White House is increasingly urging Ukraine to "agree to a peace plan and cede at least a fifth of its territory" after a recent meeting between Donald Trump and Volodymyr Zelenskyy in the Vatican. This was reported by BILD, reports UNN.

Details

Despite the fact that Ukraine has not had new arms supplies from the United States for more than four months, the country has begun to invest more in its own defense industry. The production of kamikaze strike drones has increased from 600 thousand pieces in 2023, and in 2024 this figure amounted to 1.5 million - by the end of 2025 this figure should reach three million.

In addition, if in 2022 Ukraine did not produce its own howitzers at all, now it produces 20 self-propelled artillery units "Bogdana" every month. In addition, some of the 155-mm shells for them are also assembled in Ukraine.

But the main problem of the Defense Forces of Ukraine remains the number of people, the publication says.

"A sign of US weakness": Senate Democratic leader harshly criticizes Trump over Ukraine28.04.25, 00:18 • 15456 views

Yevhen Ustimenko

Yevhen Ustimenko

WarPoliticsNews of the World
White House
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
United States
Ukraine
