"A sign of US weakness": Senate Democratic leader harshly criticizes Trump over Ukraine

$41.690.00
47.420.00
ukenru
About 40-45 Ukrainian athletes will be able to win Olympic licenses for the right to participate in the Winter Olympic Games - NOC
Exclusive
04:20 PM • 8774 views

About 40-45 Ukrainian athletes will be able to win Olympic licenses for the right to participate in the Winter Olympic Games - NOC

Exclusive
April 27, 05:03 AM • 32531 views

Anniversary of "Ramstein": challenges and transformations that the format has undergone

April 26, 02:39 PM • 79950 views

Five incredible long-awaited premieres of May: what to watch

April 26, 11:58 AM • 76419 views

General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine refuted Russian claims about the end of fighting in the Kursk region: the operation continues

April 26, 11:19 AM • 57565 views

"We hope for a result from all the things that were said": Zelenskyy called the meeting with Trump "good"

Exclusive
April 26, 04:00 AM • 119105 views

Day of the Chornobyl Tragedy: All About the Environmental Disaster

April 25, 07:37 PM • 63744 views

Meetings may take place in the coming days that should bring silence closer to Ukraine - Zelensky

April 25, 07:10 PM • 51181 views

Delayed by at least three weeks: Trump says Ukraine has not signed a mineral agreement

Exclusive
April 25, 11:13 AM • 50887 views

Departure of Ukrainians abroad: sociologist talks about new trends

April 25, 10:48 AM • 54337 views

Ukraine has not received official signals from the US about their withdrawal from the peace process - Ministry of Foreign Affairs

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Погода
+4°
0m/s
46%
761 mm
Popular news

British intelligence explained why the Russian Federation will continue to recruit foreigners for the war

April 27, 12:44 PM • 8374 views

Explosion in Iranian port: death toll rises to 28, hundreds injured

April 27, 01:00 PM • 6020 views

NBU sold over $600 million in a week: details

April 27, 01:41 PM • 8660 views

69 combat engagements took place at the front during the day: Russians shelled Chernihiv, Sumy, and Kharkiv regions - General Staff

April 27, 03:04 PM • 4884 views

Zelenskyy: Russia is deceiving the US and the whole world

06:14 PM • 8114 views
Publications

Day of the Chornobyl Tragedy: All About the Environmental Disaster
Exclusive

April 26, 04:00 AM • 119106 views

Funeral of Pope Francis: who will attend the ceremony and how the mass will be held

April 25, 10:30 AM • 99510 views

Seeing off 2025: how to commemorate the dead and what are the safety measures this year

April 25, 05:56 AM • 128604 views

“Trakhtibidokh”, forensics and analytics since 2018: a master class in reforming the pharmaceutical market from the National Academy of Legal Sciences of Ukraine

April 24, 11:00 AM • 178956 views

The Defeat of the 51st GRAU Arsenal: Which Other Weapons Depots Have Been Attacked in Russia

April 23, 02:18 PM • 338018 views
Advertisement
Продаж Lexus LC 2019
Actual people

Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Pope Francis

Ursula von der Leyen

Emmanuel Macron

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Rome

Kyiv

France

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Five incredible long-awaited premieres of May: what to watch

April 26, 02:39 PM • 79952 views

Kanye West launched his first stream on Twitch and was banned within minutes for sieg heil

April 25, 03:56 PM • 37890 views

Blake Lively appeared on the red carpet at the Time100 Gala in a dress by a Lebanese designer

April 25, 07:29 AM • 73703 views

Meghan Markle has revealed a new similarity between her children and Kate's children after being accused of copying George and Charlotte's wardrobe

April 24, 03:17 PM • 64863 views

Ben Affleck revealed why his children criticize his films, saying: "it's terrible!"

April 24, 02:13 PM • 68660 views
Actual

Facebook

Financial Times

Readiness 2030

Signal

KAB-250

"A sign of US weakness": Senate Democratic leader harshly criticizes Trump over Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

 • 984 views

Chuck Schumer condemned Trump's actions regarding the war in Ukraine, stating that the US risks alliances and looks weak. He warned that Trump's strategy could "encourage US adversaries."

"A sign of US weakness": Senate Democratic leader harshly criticizes Trump over Ukraine

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer condemned US President Donald Trump's actions regarding the Russian-Ukrainian war. This is reported by UNN with reference to Politico.

Details

According to the politician, the US is risking its European alliances and making the country "look weak" in the face of external adversaries.

The Europeans stood up for us - the entire West stood up for us. They invested money. They used all kinds of diplomatic and economic tools to support us, and how will Europe trust us again if Trump refuses?

- asked the leader of the Democrats in the US Senate.

He warned that Trump's strategy could "encourage the nation's opponents."

The worst thing is that it is a sign that the United States is weak. It sends a signal to every dictator in China, North Korea, Iran that if you start intimidating Trump, you will get your way

- Schumer emphasized.

He added that it would be a "moral tragedy to betray Zelenskyy" and withdraw from ceasefire negotiations, while Trump is "heading in that direction."

Recall

In the Vatican, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with President of the United States of America Donald Trump. According to the Head of the Ukrainian State, it was a symbolic meeting that has the potential to become historic.

Russia and Ukraine must sacrifice something for peace - Rubio27.04.25, 19:01 • 3324 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

WarPolitics
Donald Trump
Chuck Schumer
Europe
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
United States
Ukraine
Brent
$66.98
Bitcoin
$94,266.20
S&P 500
$5,515.95
Tesla
$285.47
Газ TTF
$32.43
Золото
$3,316.56
Ethereum
$1,800.89