"A sign of US weakness": Senate Democratic leader harshly criticizes Trump over Ukraine

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer condemned US President Donald Trump's actions regarding the Russian-Ukrainian war. This is reported by UNN with reference to Politico.

Details

According to the politician, the US is risking its European alliances and making the country "look weak" in the face of external adversaries.

The Europeans stood up for us - the entire West stood up for us. They invested money. They used all kinds of diplomatic and economic tools to support us, and how will Europe trust us again if Trump refuses? - asked the leader of the Democrats in the US Senate.

He warned that Trump's strategy could "encourage the nation's opponents."

The worst thing is that it is a sign that the United States is weak. It sends a signal to every dictator in China, North Korea, Iran that if you start intimidating Trump, you will get your way - Schumer emphasized.

He added that it would be a "moral tragedy to betray Zelenskyy" and withdraw from ceasefire negotiations, while Trump is "heading in that direction."

Recall

In the Vatican, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with President of the United States of America Donald Trump. According to the Head of the Ukrainian State, it was a symbolic meeting that has the potential to become historic.

