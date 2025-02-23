Record turnout at the early elections in Germany: 52% of voters by noon

By the middle of the day of Sunday's election in Germany, the turnout rate reached 52%. This was reported by the head of the Federal Election Commission Ruth Brand, UNN reports with reference to DW and Frankfurter Rundschau.

Today, Germany is electing a new Bundestag. Polls close at 18:00, and the first results are expected shortly after.

According to Federal Election Commissioner Ruth Brand, voter turnout is high. By mid-day, 52.0 percent of eligible voters had already cast their ballots in the 2025 federal election.

High turnout, as of 16:00, was noted both in Berlin, where by 14:00 it was over 30% (7.6 percentage points higher than in 2021) and in other regions.

In Germany, early elections to the Bundestag have begun , seven months ahead of schedule. The incumbent Prime Minister Scholz, opposition leader Merz, Vice Chancellor Habeck, and far-right Weidel are running for the post of chancellor.

