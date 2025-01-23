German chancellor candidate Merz plans to ban the entry of illegal immigrants

German chancellor candidate Friedrich Merz said that if elected, he would close the borders for illegal migrants on his first day in office. This was reported by n-tv, according to UNN.

If I am elected Federal Chancellor of the Federal Republic of Germany, on the first day of my term of office, I will instruct the Ministry of the Interior, using the political competence of the Federal Chancellor, to continuously monitor the German state borders with all our neighbors and reject all attempts at illegal entry without exception, - he announced.

Merz emphasized that he would not compromise on this issue with possible coalition partners.

He also added that he wants to let in only those people who want to enter the country legally and can show a passport or visa. At the same time, Merz emphasized that federal police should be able to issue arrest warrants for migrants.

Recall

In December last year, Friedrich Merz called for cutting social benefits for Ukrainian refugees in Germany. Instead, he proposed to give them the immediate right to work without the need to learn the language.