German chancellor candidate Merz plans to ban the entry of illegal immigrants

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM • 89076 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 100516 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 108455 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 111302 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 131965 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 103812 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 135612 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 103790 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113445 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 117001 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"
February 28, 09:03 AM • 119901 views

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 119901 views
Four pharmaceutical factories are being searched in Kiev: details

Four pharmaceutical factories are being searched in Kiev: details

February 28, 09:52 AM • 65202 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 114630 views
Oil prices have fallen: what's the problem

Oil prices have fallen: what's the problem

February 28, 10:17 AM • 36454 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin
02:48 PM • 33736 views

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 33736 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

02:39 PM • 89076 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 131965 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 135613 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 167342 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias
February 27, 11:50 AM • 157071 views

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 157071 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day
03:20 PM • 28361 views

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 28361 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 33736 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 114630 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 119901 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 140373 views
German chancellor candidate Merz plans to ban the entry of illegal immigrants

German chancellor candidate Merz plans to ban the entry of illegal immigrants

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 28336 views

Friedrich Merz promised on his first day as chancellor to close the borders to illegal migrants. He intends to instruct border guards to reject all attempts at illegal entry without exception.

German chancellor candidate Friedrich Merz said that if elected, he would close the borders for illegal migrants on his first day in office. This was reported by n-tv, according to UNN.

If I am elected Federal Chancellor of the Federal Republic of Germany, on the first day of my term of office, I will instruct the Ministry of the Interior, using the political competence of the Federal Chancellor, to continuously monitor the German state borders with all our neighbors and reject all attempts at illegal entry without exception,

- he announced.

Merz emphasized that he would not compromise on this issue with possible coalition partners.

He also added that he wants to let in only those people who want to enter the country legally and can show a passport or visa. At the same time, Merz emphasized that federal police should be able to issue arrest warrants for migrants.

Recall

In December last year, Friedrich Merz called for cutting social benefits for Ukrainian refugees in Germany. Instead, he proposed to give them the immediate right to work without the need to learn the language.

Olga Rozgon

Olga Rozgon

friedrich-merzFriedrich Merz
germanyGermany

Contact us about advertising