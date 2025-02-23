ukenru
Actual
German election results, exit polls forecast: CDU/CSU wins, AdG claims second place

German election results, exit polls forecast: CDU/CSU wins, AdG claims second place

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 39073 views

According to exit polls, the CDU/CSU wins the 2025 snap election with 29% of the vote. The AfD unexpectedly takes second place with 19.5%, and the ruling SPD falls to a historic low.

Exit polls on the results of the 2025 federal elections in Germany show a victory for the Union CDU/CSU and a high gain for the AfD.

Transmits UNN with reference to Tagesschau.

According to the Infratest dimap forecast for the ARD, the CDU and CSU will receive 29%. According to exit polls, the Alternative for Germany (AfD) is in second place with 19.5 percent. The SPD fell to a historic low of 16 percent (25.7%). The Greens are at 13.5 percent (14.7 percent).

The Left Party has a chance to enter the Bundestag with 8.5%. 

Image

Commentary

After about three years of the “Traffic Light” coalition and its premature collapse, Germany is facing a change of government. Chancellor Friedrich Merz, the candidate of the Union with Chancellor Friedrich Merz, is the clear winner of the early federal elections. ARD's forecast from Infratest dimap shows the CDU/CSU gaining 29 percent,

- said Secretary General Carsten Linnemann on ARD.

Recall

UNN reported that the early elections to the Bundestag in 2025 recorded a high voter turnout of 52% by mid-day. Four candidates are running for the chancellor's post, including the current head of government, Scholz.

Germany votes in early elections: four candidates vie for power23.02.25, 10:00 • 78673 views

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

News of the World
social-democratic-party-of-germanySocial Democratic Party of Germany
friedrich-merzFriedrich Merz
germanyGermany
olaf-sholtsOlaf Scholz

