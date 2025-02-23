ukenru
Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 12673 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 35096 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
08:41 AM • 23931 views

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
06:23 AM • 104887 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 88624 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 111160 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116426 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM • 145572 views

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Exclusive
“MPs do not understand the consequences": Yuzhanina on Hetmantsev's draft law on the Deposit Guarantee Fund
February 27, 11:16 AM • 115068 views

"MPs do not understand the consequences": Yuzhanina on Hetmantsev's draft law on the Deposit Guarantee Fund

Exclusive
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention
February 27, 09:18 AM • 169204 views

Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

Germany votes in early elections: four candidates vie for power

Germany votes in early elections: four candidates vie for power

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 78674 views

Early elections to the Bundestag have begun in Germany, seven months ahead of schedule. The incumbent Prime Minister Scholz, opposition leader Merz, Vice Chancellor Habeck, and far-right Weidel are running for the post of chancellor.

Polling stations for early elections to the Bundestag have opened in Germany. This is reported by AP, according to UNN.

Details

On Sunday, Germany elects a new leader in an election seven months ahead of schedule. Four politicians are running for the key post in the country: the current head of government, a representative of the opposition, the vice chancellor, and, for the first time, a candidate from the far-right.

The election campaign is unfolding amid political instability following the collapse of the coalition led by Olaf Scholz.

This is only the fourth time in Germany's modern history that the parliament has been dissolved early in accordance with the constitution.

The main contenders for the post of chancellor:

Olaf Scholz is the current chancellor, a representative of the Social Democrats.

Friedrich Merz is the leader of the conservative bloc.

Robert Habeck is a vice chancellor nominated by the Greens.

Alice Weidel is a candidate of the far-right AfD party.

Polling stations have already opened across the country, and citizens are actively participating in the process. Given the peculiarities of the electoral system, no party is likely to win an absolute majority, according to opinion polls. This means that the future government is likely to be formed through coalition negotiations.

After the polls close on Sunday, preliminary exit polls will be released, and the final official data is expected on Monday morning.

Recall

These voting results could affect aid to Ukraine, refugee policy, and Berlin's position in the war with Russia.

German elections on February 23: what will change for Ukraine19.02.25, 14:14 • 280022 views

Julia Kotwicka

Julia Kotwicka

News of the World
bundestagBundestag
social-democratic-party-of-germanySocial Democratic Party of Germany
friedrich-merzFriedrich Merz
robert-habeckRobert Habeck
germanyGermany
olaf-sholtsOlaf Scholz

