Holy Trinity Day: date, traditions and prohibitions
05:00 AM • 36285 views

Holy Trinity Day: date, traditions and prohibitions

June 6, 06:07 PM • 64091 views

Replacing Soviet components: Ukraine faces legal and technical barriers in the field of military equipment and aviation repair

June 6, 05:00 PM • 93079 views

Five comedy series that will lift your spirits: what to watch on the weekend

June 6, 03:42 PM • 67913 views

Three years without punishment: how MP Kuzminykh avoids responsibility for a bribe of more than half a million hryvnias (video)

June 6, 01:00 PM • 142205 views

House instead of apartment: how the demand for suburban housing has changed in Ukraine

June 6, 07:51 AM • 99829 views

The Defense Forces struck aviation bases in the Russian Federation: there are hits and fires

June 5, 04:58 PM • 136972 views

Trump on the introduction of sanctions against the Russian Federation: we will be "very tough" if the war in Ukraine drags on

June 5, 02:42 PM • 167007 views

The tactic of "postponements": how the lawyer of People's Deputy Kuzminykh, accused of bribery, turns justice into a game of time

June 5, 02:25 PM • 121351 views

Russia is hunting for spare parts: how Moscow is buying up Soviet components to block Ukraine's access to them

June 5, 12:51 PM • 101477 views

Missile strike on a training ground in the Poltava region: 16 soldiers were wounded, two of them died.

Holy Trinity Day: date, traditions and prohibitions

05:00 AM • 36301 views

Bullseye: why ARMA head Duma is afraid of reform and attacks journalists, not schemes

June 6, 02:47 PM • 68256 views

Car care in summer: checking fluids, protection from heat and typical mistakes

June 6, 02:30 PM • 71276 views

International web? Who is behind the iStore network, which is suspected of illegal trade in equipment?

June 6, 01:27 PM • 115942 views

House instead of apartment: how the demand for suburban housing has changed in Ukraine
June 6, 01:00 PM • 142224 views
Proud Boys leaders, pardoned by Trump, demand $100 million from the US government

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1240 views

Four leaders of the Proud Boys, pardoned after the January 6 riots, have filed a lawsuit against the US government seeking $100 million. They accuse the government of violating their constitutional rights.

Proud Boys leaders, pardoned by Trump, demand $100 million from the US government

Four leaders of the American organization Proud Boys, who were pardoned in the US after being found guilty on January 6, 2021 of trying to keep President Donald Trump in power after he lost the election to Joe Biden, filed a lawsuit against the government on Friday seeking $100 million, UNN reports, citing Reuters.

Details

"The plaintiffs bring this lawsuit to seek redress for numerous violations of their constitutional rights," the document reads.

The lawsuit was filed in Florida by Henry "Enrique" Tarrio, former head of the far-right organization, and Joseph Biggs, Zachary Rehl and Ethan Nordine, who all played leadership roles, as well as Dominic Pezzola, the publication writes.

Tarrio was found guilty of crimes including seditious conspiracy for his role in planning the riots in the Capitol area. He was sentenced to 22 years in prison.

Biggs, Rehl and Nordine played leadership roles in the Proud Boys and were convicted along with Tarrio of inciting sedition and other crimes, the publication writes.

Pezzola was charged with assaulting former Capitol Police Officer Mark Oda, stealing his riot shield and using it to break a window in the Capitol.

All four also received prison terms.

Addition

On the first day of his return to office in 2025, Trump issued an executive order granting comprehensive pardons, pardoning nearly all of the more than 1,500 defendants who stormed the U.S. Capitol on January 6, 2021, and commuting the sentences of 14 others.

Trump pardons Capitol stormtroopers on first day of presidency

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

PoliticsNews of the World
Reuters
Donald Trump
Joe Biden
United States
Florida
