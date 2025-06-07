Proud Boys leaders, pardoned by Trump, demand $100 million from the US government

Four leaders of the American organization Proud Boys, who were pardoned in the US after being found guilty on January 6, 2021 of trying to keep President Donald Trump in power after he lost the election to Joe Biden, filed a lawsuit against the government on Friday seeking $100 million, UNN reports, citing Reuters.

"The plaintiffs bring this lawsuit to seek redress for numerous violations of their constitutional rights," the document reads.

The lawsuit was filed in Florida by Henry "Enrique" Tarrio, former head of the far-right organization, and Joseph Biggs, Zachary Rehl and Ethan Nordine, who all played leadership roles, as well as Dominic Pezzola, the publication writes.

Tarrio was found guilty of crimes including seditious conspiracy for his role in planning the riots in the Capitol area. He was sentenced to 22 years in prison.

Biggs, Rehl and Nordine played leadership roles in the Proud Boys and were convicted along with Tarrio of inciting sedition and other crimes, the publication writes.

Pezzola was charged with assaulting former Capitol Police Officer Mark Oda, stealing his riot shield and using it to break a window in the Capitol.

All four also received prison terms.

On the first day of his return to office in 2025, Trump issued an executive order granting comprehensive pardons, pardoning nearly all of the more than 1,500 defendants who stormed the U.S. Capitol on January 6, 2021, and commuting the sentences of 14 others.

