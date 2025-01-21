ukenru
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
Trump pardons Capitol stormtroopers on first day of presidency

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 34369 views

Donald Trump signed an executive order pardoning about 1,600 participants in the January 6, 2021, storming of the Capitol.

Donald Trump, on Monday evening arrived at the White House for the first time as the 47th president of the United States and went to the Oval Office, signed one of the first executive orders pardoning hundreds of participants in the storming of the Capitol on January 6, 2021, the BBC reports, writes UNN.

Details

"I hope they get released today, they're expecting it. About 1,500 people," Trump said.

Journalists of the American media later clarified that Trump misspoke when he named this figure - in reality, the pardoned are about 1,600.

Trump also commuted the sentences of 14 members of the right-wing groups Oath Keepers and Proud Boys, who were convicted of sedition and participating in planning the assault.

An attorney for one of the Proud Boys leaders, Enrique Tarrio, who is serving the longest 22-year sentence, told CBS News that his client is expected to be released soon.

The executive order also requires the U.S. attorney general to close about 300 cases that are still pending in court.

Supplement

Trump also signed executive orders to begin the process of the U.S. withdrawal from the World Health Organization, the operation of the social network TikTok, which he gave a 75-day suspension before banning it from U.S. territory, the imposition of a state of emergency on the southern border, and announced the imposition of duties on Canada and Mexico. 

Before arriving at the White House, Trump again addressed supporters at the Capital One Arena complex, where he also defiantly signed about 10 executive orders, including re-exiting the U.S. from the Paris climate agreement and rescinding 78 executive orders and regulations from the time of his predecessor Joe Biden.

"Can you imagine Biden doing that? I don't think so," Trump said to shouts from the audience.

A full list of the signed documents can be found on the White House website.

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

News of the World
tiktokTikTok
vsesvitnia-orhanizatsiia-okhorony-zdoroviaWorld Health Organization
white-houseWhite House
mexicoMexico
donald-trumpDonald Trump
canadaCanada
dzho-baidenJoe Biden
united-statesUnited States

