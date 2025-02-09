Merz leads Scholz in the ratings before the German TV debate

German chancellor candidate Friedrich Merz (CDU) could count on 24% of the vote, Olaf Scholz (SPD) - about 16%. This was found out in a survey of respondents by INSA for BILD, UNN reports .

In Germany, the election campaign is reaching its climax. Tonight, the chancellor of the SPD (Social Democratic Party of Germany - Sozialdemokratische Partei Deutschlands (SPD)) and the candidate of the CDU/CSU (coalition of German political parties - the Christian Democratic Union and the Christian Social Union) will meet in a televised duel.

The day before, a poll was conducted on behalf of the Bild newspaper, which asked the question: "Who would you directly vote for as chancellor?

According to the poll, 24% of respondents would vote for Merz if they could elect the chancellor directly. Scholz, on the other hand, would receive only 16%.

Friedrich Merz has managed to prove to voters that he is more competent in most political issues, the newspaper writes.

47% consider Merz more competent in migration issues, 22% - Scholz. When it comes to foreign policy, Merz is also ahead - 37% vs. 31%.

The same is true for Germany's internal security, economy, defense, and finance. Scholz leads in competence assessments only in the field of environmental protection and social issues.

Friedrich Merz promised on his first day as chancellor to close the borders to illegal migrants. He intends to instruct border guards to reject all attempts at illegal entry without exception.

The German parliament voted against the toughening of migration lawsproposed by CDU leader Friedrich Merz. The bill was supported by the far right, which caused massive protests in the country.

