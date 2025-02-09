ukenru
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
Merz leads Scholz in the ratings before the German TV debate

Kyiv  •  UNN

According to the INSA poll, Friedrich Merz could get 24% of the vote for chancellor, while Olaf Scholz would get 16%. Merz leads in assessments of competence on most political issues.

German chancellor candidate Friedrich Merz (CDU) could count on 24% of the vote, Olaf Scholz (SPD) - about 16%. This was found out in a survey of respondents by INSA for BILD, UNN reports .

Details

In Germany, the election campaign is reaching its climax. Tonight, the chancellor of the SPD (Social Democratic Party of Germany - Sozialdemokratische Partei Deutschlands (SPD)) and the candidate of the CDU/CSU (coalition of German political parties - the Christian Democratic Union and the Christian Social Union) will meet in a televised duel.

The day before, a poll was conducted on behalf of the Bild newspaper, which asked the question: "Who would you directly vote for as chancellor?

According to the poll, 24% of respondents would vote for Merz if they could elect the chancellor directly. Scholz, on the other hand, would receive only 16%.

Friedrich Merz has managed to prove to voters that he is more competent in most political issues, the newspaper writes.

47% consider Merz more competent in migration issues, 22% - Scholz. When it comes to foreign policy, Merz is also ahead - 37% vs. 31%. 

The same is true for Germany's internal security, economy, defense, and finance. Scholz leads in competence assessments only in the field of environmental protection and social issues.

Recall

Friedrich Merz promised on his first day as chancellor to close the borders to illegal migrants. He intends to instruct border guards to reject all attempts at illegal entry without exception.

The German parliament voted against the toughening of migration lawsproposed by CDU leader Friedrich Merz. The bill was supported by the far right, which caused massive protests in the country.

Scholz reveals his attitude to peacekeepers in Ukraine

News of the World
social-democratic-party-of-germanySocial Democratic Party of Germany
friedrich-merzFriedrich Merz
germanyGermany
olaf-sholtsOlaf Scholz

