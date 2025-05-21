Invaders hit a residential building in Kharkiv region with an air bomb: two people were injured

The entrance of a three-story building, apartment buildings and the private sector were destroyed. UNN reports with reference to the National Police.

Details

As a result of an air bomb hitting an apartment building in the village of Kupyansk-Vuzlovyi in Kharkiv region, two women aged 70 and 66 were injured. The entrance of a three-story building was damaged, and neighboring apartment buildings and the private sector were also destroyed.

Information about all injured citizens is being checked, and the police are documenting the consequences of the air strike.

A criminal proceeding has been opened under Art. 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine on the fact of a war crime.

Let us remind you

On May 7, the occupiers attacked Kostiantynivka with a FAB-250 air bomb, wounding four people.

Russian troops massively shelled the Bilopolska and Vorozhbyanska communities.