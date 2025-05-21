Invaders hit a residential building in Kharkiv region with an air bomb: two people were injured

$41.490.09
The State Service for Ethnopolitics explained what influenced the number of national communities in Ukraine and what problems they face.
Exclusive
11:37 AM • 14111 views

The State Service for Ethnopolitics explained what influenced the number of national communities in Ukraine and what problems they face.

Exclusive
09:43 AM • 35662 views

The heating season will not be easy: Ukrenergo explained why

Exclusive
09:21 AM • 44754 views

How technology and systemic steps help stop "gray" imports – lawyer's comment

Exclusive
May 21, 06:00 AM • 54634 views

Shashlik without harm to the stomach: how to eat properly and what to combine with

May 21, 05:00 AM • 137819 views

Tottenham - Manchester United: Europa League final preview

Exclusive
May 20, 02:51 PM • 83431 views

There are signs of corruption and abuse: experts on the twin institute of the head of "Derzhzembank" family

Exclusive
May 20, 02:05 PM • 122159 views

Hryvnia stability and dollar uncertainty: expert explained what to expect from the currency market in the summer

Exclusive
May 20, 12:52 PM • 242736 views

Putin reads Trump like an "open book": political scientist explains why the memorandum on peace will not make sense

Exclusive
May 20, 12:13 PM • 87342 views

Is the originality of the equipment and the legality of supply in Ukraine important for Ukrainians - video survey

Exclusive
May 20, 11:15 AM • 207719 views

The investigation is stalling: for almost six months there have been no active investigative actions in the case of abuse of power by the chief lawyer of the NBU

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Drones attacked Russian defense industry enterprises at night: details

May 21, 06:43 AM • 57508 views

"Sort it out yourselves": NYT found out what Trump told Zelensky after the call with Putin

May 21, 07:01 AM • 88571 views

One step closer to EGOT status: Lady Gaga wins an Emmy and now only needs the last of the prestigious awards

07:20 AM • 84763 views

"House of the Dragon" star received a harsh assessment of acting already on the second day of filming

08:52 AM • 45481 views

Large-scale fire on the territory of Bila Tserkva CHP: rescuers showed footage of the liquidation

11:46 AM • 19780 views
Tottenham - Manchester United: Europa League final preview

May 21, 05:00 AM • 137819 views

Solidarity Lanes: In three years, the Ukrainian-European "solidarity routes" have become a lifeline for the Ukrainian economy

May 20, 02:33 PM • 152685 views

Putin reads Trump like an "open book": political scientist explains why the memorandum on peace will not make sense
Exclusive

May 20, 12:52 PM • 242737 views

The investigation is stalling: for almost six months there have been no active investigative actions in the case of abuse of power by the chief lawyer of the NBU
Exclusive

May 20, 11:15 AM • 207719 views

Attempt to appropriate the "Apple logo," or who is behind the "Yabko" network and its tax debts

May 20, 05:58 AM • 271235 views
"House of the Dragon" star received a harsh assessment of acting already on the second day of filming

08:52 AM • 46484 views

One step closer to EGOT status: Lady Gaga wins an Emmy and now only needs the last of the prestigious awards

07:20 AM • 85718 views

Family affair: Sarah Michelle Gellar confirmed the participation of the children of the actors of the original series "Buffy" in the remake of the show

May 20, 07:01 AM • 148976 views

Can a film be detained at customs: Director Wes Anderson ridiculed Trump's idea of tariffs on films shot abroad

May 19, 02:25 PM • 112003 views

Kanye West is in the center of the scandal again: the rapper's new album was leaked online, and the money was promised to be donated to the Holocaust Museum

May 19, 02:09 PM • 105449 views
Invaders hit a residential building in Kharkiv region with an air bomb: two people were injured

Kyiv • UNN

 2912 views

In Kupyansk-Vuzlovyi, two women were injured by an air bomb hitting a residential building. The entrance was destroyed and neighboring buildings were damaged.

Invaders hit a residential building in Kharkiv region with an air bomb: two people were injured

The entrance of a three-story building, apartment buildings and the private sector were destroyed. UNN reports with reference to the National Police.

Details

As a result of an air bomb hitting an apartment building in the village of Kupyansk-Vuzlovyi in Kharkiv region, two women aged 70 and 66 were injured. The entrance of a three-story building was damaged, and neighboring apartment buildings and the private sector were also destroyed. 

Information about all injured citizens is being checked, and the police are documenting the consequences of the air strike.

A criminal proceeding has been opened under Art. 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine on the fact of a war crime.

Let us remind you

On May 7, the occupiers attacked Kostiantynivka with a FAB-250 air bomb, wounding four people.

Russian troops massively shelled the Bilopolska and Vorozhbyanska communities

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

SocietyWar
Kharkiv Oblast
FAB-250
