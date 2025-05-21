$41.490.09
The State Service for Ethnic Policy explained what influenced the number of national communities in Ukraine and what problems they face
Exclusive
11:37 AM • 132 views

The State Service for Ethnic Policy explained what influenced the number of national communities in Ukraine and what problems they face

Exclusive
09:43 AM • 11208 views

The heating season will not be easy: Ukrenergo explained why

Exclusive
09:21 AM • 24782 views

How technology and systemic steps help stop "gray" imports – lawyer's comment

Exclusive
06:00 AM • 34730 views

Shashlik without harm to the stomach: how to eat properly and what to combine with

May 21, 05:00 AM • 101616 views

Tottenham - Manchester United: Europa League final preview

Exclusive
May 20, 02:51 PM • 74815 views

There are signs of corruption and abuse: experts on the twin institute of the head of "Derzhzembank" family

Exclusive
May 20, 02:05 PM • 115971 views

Hryvnia stability and dollar uncertainty: expert explained what to expect from the currency market in the summer

Exclusive
May 20, 12:52 PM • 221552 views

Putin reads Trump like an "open book": political scientist explains why the memorandum on peace will not make sense

Exclusive
May 20, 12:13 PM • 86754 views

Is the originality of the equipment and the legality of supply in Ukraine important for Ukrainians - video survey

Exclusive
May 20, 11:15 AM • 187984 views

The investigation is stalling: for almost six months there have been no active investigative actions in the case of abuse of power by the chief lawyer of the NBU

Border guards responded to data on alleged illegal departure from Ukraine of about 45,000 people

Kyiv • UNN

 • 792 views

The spokesperson for the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine, Demchenko, stated that 45,000 people are those who were detained while attempting to illegally cross the border. He emphasized that the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine does not monitor the return of citizens from abroad.

Border guards responded to data on alleged illegal departure from Ukraine of about 45,000 people

About 45 thousand people are those who were detained during the illegal crossing of the border, and not all who illegally left Ukraine. This was announced by the spokesman of the State Border Guard Service Andriy Demchenko on the air of the telethon, reports UNN.     

Details

Yulia Yatsyk, a member of the Verkhovna Rada's temporary investigative commission on investigating possible violations of legislation during the defense of the state, said that since the beginning of 2022, almost 30,000 people have been detained while trying to illegally cross the border. Another 44,900 people crossed the border illegally. 

However, Demchenko explained that almost 45,000 people are those who were detained, and not all who illegally crossed the border.    

We are talking about the indicators of the State Border Guard Service in the territory of Ukraine. Almost 45,000 people is an indicator of the detention of persons who tried to illegally cross the border and were stopped on the "green section" of the border, or at checkpoints or roadblocks in the border area. In addition to this number, you can add the detention of offenders at the checkpoint - about 4,000 people who tried to cross the border using forged documents or in another illegal way on the ways of legal border crossing. These indicators are exactly for the period of martial law

- said Demchenko. 

According to him, in this case, we are not talking about those people who managed to illegally cross the border, possibly through the "green section" of the border.   

Law enforcement officer exposed for smuggling draft dodger through forests to Poland for $15,00026.04.25, 08:42 • 3757 views

Such data can be voiced exclusively by countries bordering Ukraine, which detain citizens of Ukraine who have illegally crossed the border. But it should be understood that the SBGS actively cooperates with the border guards of the countries with which we border, the countries of Europe - Moldova, in order to jointly counteract attempts to illegally cross the border

- said Demchenko.

He also commented on the mechanisms of border crossing by citizens of Ukraine. 

If we talk about the mechanisms at checkpoints, in particular, our inspectors clearly follow the norms of legislation that regulate the crossing of the border by citizens of Ukraine during martial law and check the conditions of departure... Only on the basis of those documents that give a person the right to leave Ukraine, we ensure the crossing of the border to men to leave Ukraine during martial law

- Demchenko said. 

In addition, Demchenko stressed that the SBGS is not obliged to control the return or non-return of Ukrainian citizens from abroad.  

At the same time, the SBGS is not required to control the return or non-return of Ukrainian citizens from abroad to the territory of our state. If this is determined normatively, if a mechanism is determined in relation to whom it is necessary to apply, then, of course, the State Border Guard Service will fulfill it, as it will be determined to us in accordance with the norms of the current legislation of Ukraine

- Demchenko explained

Let us remind you

Since the beginning of the war, 5,000 men have illegally crossed the border. More than 7,000 criminal cases have been initiated, but only 400 court verdicts.

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

SocietyOur people abroad
