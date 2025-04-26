Law enforcement officer exposed for smuggling draft dodger through forests to Poland for $15,000

Employees of the State Bureau of Investigation (SBI), in cooperation with the SBU, have notified the head of one of the departments of a law enforcement agency in the Kyiv region of suspicion. For 15,000 US dollars, he organized the illegal transfer of a person liable for military service across the state border. This is reported by UNN with reference to SBI.

Details

It is noted that the official "worked" in collusion with accomplices. He guaranteed a resident of Kyiv departure to Poland through the Volyn region. The client was taken by car to one of the hotels near the border, and from there - on motorcycles through the forests to the place of crossing outside official checkpoints. However, Polish law enforcement officers detained the fugitive and returned him to Ukraine, where the identity of the organizer was quickly established.

He is suspected of committing a criminal offense under Part 3 of Art. 332 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (organization of illegal transfer of persons across the state border of Ukraine by a group of persons by prior conspiracy). The sanction of the article provides for imprisonment for a term of up to 9 years - the SBI said in a statement.

The investigation is ongoing, the suspect's accomplices and other possible facts of transferring evaders across the border are being established.

Procedural management is carried out by the Volyn Regional Prosecutor's Office.

