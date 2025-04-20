No dynamics towards an increase in illegal border crossing attempts are recorded – Demchenko

$41.380.00
47.000.00
ukenru
The Holy Fire arrived in Ukraine from Warsaw: it was met in Volyn
06:46 AM • 11100 views

The Holy Fire arrived in Ukraine from Warsaw: it was met in Volyn

April 20, 03:00 AM • 26024 views

Easter in Ukraine: how Ukrainians celebrate the Resurrection holiday in the fourth year of the large-scale war

April 19, 06:41 PM • 28871 views

Thirty days can give peace a chance: Zelensky suggested the possibility of extending the truce and named the condition

April 19, 03:10 PM • 36208 views

Another 277 soldiers returned home from Russian captivity - Zelenskyy

April 19, 03:04 PM • 42919 views

Five cool anthology series: what to watch in your free time

April 19, 02:56 PM • 28260 views

'Shaheds' in our sky - the real attitude towards Easter and human lives: Zelensky reacted to Putin's 'truce'

April 19, 02:01 PM • 23125 views

Putin announced an "Easter truce" for 30 hours

April 19, 11:37 AM • 19762 views

Holy Fire descended in Jerusalem

April 18, 05:00 PM • 80850 views

A Selection of Films About the Life of Jesus Christ: 9 Movies Based on the Most Famous Biblical Story

April 18, 01:41 PM • 85987 views

The State Statistics Service reported how much the prices for Easter cake ingredients have increased in a year

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Погода
+25°
2m/s
22%
748 mm
Popular news

Israel has no choice but to continue the war in Gaza – Netanyahu

April 20, 03:42 AM • 16842 views

10G internet launched in China: speed up to 10 thousand Mbps

April 20, 04:27 AM • 7924 views

Eggs after Easter: how to properly store and what to cook with them

April 20, 06:00 AM • 14215 views

In the area of Kotlyne and to the west of it, Russians are slightly retreating - spokesperson for OSUV "Khortytsia"

08:45 AM • 6138 views

How to remove stains from wine, coffee, grass and ink: simple and effective tips

09:03 AM • 7954 views
Publications

How to remove stains from wine, coffee, grass and ink: simple and effective tips

09:03 AM • 8004 views

Eggs after Easter: how to properly store and what to cook with them

April 20, 06:00 AM • 14241 views

Easter in Ukraine: how Ukrainians celebrate the Resurrection holiday in the fourth year of the large-scale war

April 20, 03:00 AM • 26024 views

Technology powering Ukraine. How RSE became a symbol of energy independence during the war

April 19, 08:45 AM • 35605 views

Catching up with Oleksandriya, the Lviv derby, the fight to get out of the relegation zone: UPL weekend matches preview

April 19, 06:00 AM • 35954 views
Advertisement
Продаж Lexus LC 2019
Actual people

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Oleksandr Syrskyi

Donald Trump

Antonio Tajani

Andrii Sybiha

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

Iran

United Arab Emirates

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Five cool anthology series: what to watch in your free time

April 19, 03:04 PM • 42919 views

Taras Tsymbalyuk will become the main character of the show "The Bachelor"

April 18, 03:22 PM • 29996 views

Netflix will improve search with AI

April 18, 01:58 PM • 31920 views

"Star Wars" animated series about Darth Maul will be released next year

April 18, 01:19 PM • 33038 views

Jennifer Lopez to star in "The Last Mrs. Parrish"

April 18, 10:07 AM • 66842 views
Actual

Shahed-136

Unmanned aerial vehicle

Financial Times

TikTok

The Washington Post

No dynamics towards an increase in illegal border crossing attempts are recorded – Demchenko

Kyiv • UNN

 • 410 views

DPSU spokesman Andriy Demchenko reported that most attempts of illegal border crossing occur outside border crossing points, but no increase in their number is recorded. Most such attempts are at the borders with Romania and Moldova.

No dynamics towards an increase in illegal border crossing attempts are recorded – Demchenko

Most attempts of illegal border crossing occur outside of checkpoints, but no increase in the number of those willing is being recorded. This was reported by the spokesman of the State Border Guard Service, Andrii Demchenko, on the air of the telethon, according to UNN.

We do not record an increase in attempts of illegal border crossing specifically through checkpoints. But offenders, as a rule in these areas, resort to document forgery or falsification of their exit conditions

- said Demchenko.

He also noted that there are cases when people hide  in the structural features of vehicles, or choose more original ways, such as hiding in oil.

Extreme border crossing: man tried to illegally leave Ukraine in an oil tank18.04.25, 17:18 • 10548 views

"Most attempts of illegal border crossing still occur outside of checkpoints, but we do not record a dynamic increase in the number of those willing who are trying to illegally cross the border. At the same time, such attempts outside checkpoints are daily," Demchenko said.

According to him, most attempts of illegal border crossing outside checkpoints are recorded on the border with Romania, in second place is the section of the border with Moldova.

"Fewer attempts are recorded on the green section of the border in the direction of Slovakia and Hungary, and the least – on the section of the border with Poland," Demchenko said.

Addition

In Odesa region, men on a jet ski overturned while attempting to illegally cross the border.

In Ukraine, more than 10 channels for smuggling draft evaders abroad have been blocked - police 11.04.25, 11:18 • 10538 views

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

SocietyCrimes and emergencies
State Border Guard Service of Ukraine
Romania
Slovakia
Hungary
Ukraine
Moldova
Poland
Brent
$67.65
Bitcoin
$84,132.80
S&P 500
$5,302.78
Tesla
$239.97
Газ TTF
$35.66
Золото
$3,341.30
Ethereum
$1,572.64