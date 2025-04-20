No dynamics towards an increase in illegal border crossing attempts are recorded – Demchenko

Most attempts of illegal border crossing occur outside of checkpoints, but no increase in the number of those willing is being recorded. This was reported by the spokesman of the State Border Guard Service, Andrii Demchenko, on the air of the telethon, according to UNN.

We do not record an increase in attempts of illegal border crossing specifically through checkpoints. But offenders, as a rule in these areas, resort to document forgery or falsification of their exit conditions - said Demchenko.

He also noted that there are cases when people hide in the structural features of vehicles, or choose more original ways, such as hiding in oil.

"Most attempts of illegal border crossing still occur outside of checkpoints, but we do not record a dynamic increase in the number of those willing who are trying to illegally cross the border. At the same time, such attempts outside checkpoints are daily," Demchenko said.

According to him, most attempts of illegal border crossing outside checkpoints are recorded on the border with Romania, in second place is the section of the border with Moldova.

"Fewer attempts are recorded on the green section of the border in the direction of Slovakia and Hungary, and the least – on the section of the border with Poland," Demchenko said.

