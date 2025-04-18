$41.380.17
Extreme border crossing: man tried to illegally leave Ukraine in an oil tank

Kyiv • UNN

 • 7710 views

In Bukovyna, a man was detained while trying to cross the border with Moldova, hiding in the oil tank of a truck. He was detained at the Mamalyga checkpoint.

Extreme border crossing: man tried to illegally leave Ukraine in an oil tank

A man tried to cross the border with Moldova, hiding in a tank with oil attached to a truck.

UNN reports with reference to the Main Department of the National Police in Chernivtsi region.

Details

An unusual scheme of illegal transfer of men of conscription age abroad has been exposed in Bukovyna. A resident of Odesa region, who tried to go to Moldova hiding in a tank with oil, was detained.

Police officers established that a 40-year-old resident of a neighboring country agreed for money to take a 42-year-old Odesa resident to the Republic of Moldova.

He specially equipped a place for placing a "tourist" in the tank of a truck with oil.

The defendant is on the territory of the "Mamalyga" checkpoint.

During the inspection of the car, the border guard found that there were special fasteners on the hatch of one of the tank compartments, on which a man was suspended. Border guards of the Chernivtsi detachment found out that a citizen of Ukraine born in 1982, a resident of Odesa region, was trying to illegally travel to Moldova in this way.

- the SBGS wrote.

Investigators of the police, under the procedural guidance of the Dniester District Prosecutor's Office, informed the detainee about the suspicion of committing a crime under Part 2 of Art. 332. It is about illegal transfer of persons across the state border of Ukraine.

At the request of the police, the court chose a preventive measure for the suspect - detention with the alternative of posting bail in the amount of more than 242 thousand hryvnias.

The suspect faces up to 7 years of imprisonment with deprivation of the right to hold certain positions or engage in certain activities for a term of up to three years.

Let us remind you

Volodymyr Prokopiv, who was suspended from his duties, is suspected of organizing schemes for illegal transfer of evaders to Europe. In October 2024, he was already involved in a corruption scandal.

SBI exposes 120 officials for smuggling across the border08.01.25, 11:19 • 20986 views

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

