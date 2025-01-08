SBI exposes 120 officials for smuggling across the border

In 2024, the State Bureau of Investigation investigated 287 criminal proceedings related to the illegal transfer of men liable for military service abroad.

This was reported by the press service of the State Bureau of Investigation, UNN reports .

As part of the criminal cases, 120 officials were notified of suspicion, and 61 indictments were submitted to the court.

Among the defendants, employees of territorial recruitment centers (TCCs), medical and social expert commissions (MSECs), doctors and law enforcement officers were most often mentioned.

The amount of documented bribes in these cases exceeded UAH 11.4 million, and the suspects' property worth almost UAH 11 million was seized.

In fact, the amounts are much higher and will be established during the investigation - reported in the SBI.

They added that in order to organize the men's departure, the perpetrators forged medical diagnoses, registered them as volunteers or drivers of humanitarian goods, removed them from military registration through fictitious criminal cases, or provided illegal border crossing outside checkpoints.

Some schemes included fictitious marriages with persons with disabilities.

Recall

Organizer of conscripts' escape convicted in Bukovyna. More than 50 people have died trying to illegally cross the border since the beginning of martial law.