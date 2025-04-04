State Bureau of Investigation of Ukraine

$41.340.03
45.851.22
ukenru
Next week, lawyers will present Zelensky with the Ukrainian draft agreement with the USA
06:32 PM • 7094 views

Next week, lawyers will present Zelensky with the Ukrainian draft agreement with the USA

Exclusive
01:24 PM • 51982 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 191749 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 111170 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 370950 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 297725 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 211881 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 243222 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 254623 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 160699 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+13°
1m/s
44%
Popular news

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

April 4, 09:06 AM • 119278 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 115720 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 45340 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 59206 views

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 112019 views
Publications

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 112684 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

01:12 PM • 191749 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 370950 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 245072 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 297725 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Marco Rubio

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Mark Rutte

Denis Shmyhal

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

China

France

United Kingdom

Advertisement
UNN Lite

The Swedish Queen underwent surgery, all her scheduled meetings have been cancelled

05:58 PM • 8750 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

01:48 PM • 33299 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 59639 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 45780 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 116163 views
Actual

Fox News

Telegram

The New York Times

P-800 Oniks

Leopard 2

Organizations

State Bureau of Investigation of Ukraine

News by theme

Improper defense of Kharkiv region: the court upheld the preventive measure for General Halushkin

The Kyiv Court of Appeals rejected the appeal of General Yuriy Halushkin, who is suspected in the case of improper defense of the Kharkiv region. The court upheld the preventive measure of detention until March 23 without the possibility of bail.

War • March 10, 01:37 PM • 15395 views

DBR: over 21 thousand fighters have returned to the military from the SVC

From November 29, 2024, to March 1, 2025, nearly 21,100 servicemen returned to duty. The largest number of fighters returned to the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the National Guard, and the Border Service.

War • March 3, 03:38 PM • 16854 views

HCJ dismisses DACK judge Litvinova, whose Russian citizenship was revealed by Schemes

The High Council of Justice dismissed DACK judge Arina Litvinova for committing a significant disciplinary offense. Skhemy journalists had previously revealed that she had obtained Russian citizenship in 2002 in Yekaterinburg.

Society • February 27, 12:43 PM • 30594 views
Exclusive

SBI confirms that it is investigating the case against former tax chief Tetyana Kiriyenko

The SBI is investigating former acting head of the State Tax Service, Tetyana Kiriyenko, for failing to comply with a court order. She faces up to 8 years in prison and a ban on holding certain positions.

Politics • February 25, 10:03 AM • 115473 views

Collected "tribute" for UAH 1 million from subordinates: military unit official detained

The SBI detained a division commander who extorted money from servicemen for vacations and under the threat of punishment. The official received about one million hryvnias, equipment and other benefits from his subordinates during 2023-2024.

Society • February 24, 10:23 AM • 91155 views

Head of Khmelnytskyi district administration detained for helping conscripts avoid mobilization

The acting head of Khmelnytsky district administration was detained for organizing a scheme to evade mobilization. The official offered conscripts to obtain the status of limited fitness for $1500.

Crimes and emergencies • February 21, 01:33 PM • 27883 views

In Kharkiv, an unemployed man tried to “sell” a position in the SBI for 20 thousand dollars

An unemployed Kharkiv resident demanded $20,000 for guaranteed employment at the SBI due to alleged connections. The man was detained while receiving the first part of the bribe of $10 thousand.

Politics • February 20, 01:22 PM • 33196 views

Russian agent detained in Kyiv region for passing data on ex-military prisoners to Russians

The head of a penal colony department was detained in Kyiv region for passing information about former prisoners to the FSB. The offender faces life imprisonment for high treason.

War • February 18, 08:29 AM • 30306 views

Court arrests director of PIN-UP online casino

The court imposed a preventive measure on the director of the online casino PIN-UP in the form of detention without bail. The company is suspected of laundering Russian money.

Crimes and emergencies • February 17, 12:59 PM • 23621 views

Last year, the SBI investigated more than 300 cases of organizing illegal border crossings

Last year, the SBI investigated 310 cases of organizing illegal border crossings. The most common scheme was deregistration from the military through fake medical diagnoses.

Society • February 17, 10:39 AM • 24318 views

SBI detains director of PIN-UP online casino suspected of money laundering

The director of the PIN-UP online casino, which is suspected of laundering Russian money, has been detained.

Crimes and emergencies • February 14, 09:12 AM • 24196 views
Exclusive

SBI investigates case against former head of the State Tax Service Tetiana Kiriyenko, she may face up to 8 years in prison

The SBI opened a criminal investigation against former acting head of the State Tax Service Tetiana Kiriyenko for failing to comply with a court decision. She faces up to 8 years in prison for refusing to be reinstated as head of the State Tax Service in Khmelnytsky region.

Crimes and emergencies • February 12, 09:53 AM • 111472 views

One million in extortion from those wishing to obtain a hunter's license: officials of the State Forestry Agency exposed in Odesa

Officials of the State Forestry Agency organized a corruption scheme for issuing hunting licenses, collecting more than a million hryvnias. Three suspects were detained while distributing the money and face up to 10 years in prison.

Crimes and emergencies • February 11, 12:55 PM • 28877 views

TCC instructor detained in Zakarpattia region: he helped soldiers returned from the NW Ukraine to escape again

A TCC instructor was detained in Zakarpattia region who helped the military escape for $3-5 thousand. During the searches, $36 thousand, 5 gold bars and other evidence of criminal activity were seized.

War • February 10, 04:21 PM • 30985 views

NABU has forgotten how to work, becoming a district police station where they chase flies and fine old ladies - anti-corruption activists demand to close the Bureau

Yuriy Nikolov, a journalist for Nashi Groshi, said that the NABU has become an ineffective institution that has lost its anti-corruption mission. The criticism is related to the scandal surrounding the dismissal of a detective and problems in investigations.

Politics • February 6, 01:43 PM • 23626 views
Exclusive

NACP continues to monitor lifestyle of Hetmantsev's aide: he may face criminal liability for lying in declaration

The NACP continues to monitor the lifestyle of Yevhen Sokur, who has not indicated his live-in girlfriend in his declarations for 8 years. A criminal case is also being investigated against him for obstructing the supply of fuel to the army.

Politics • February 6, 11:04 AM • 127639 views

Officials of Luhansk Municipal Economic Development Department served suspicion of embezzlement of UAH 101 million during procurement for the Armed Forces of Ukraine

The SBI exposed an organized group of 5 people who embezzled over UAH 101 million during the procurement of fuel wood for the Armed Forces. The suspects face up to 12 years in prison with confiscation of property.

War • February 6, 10:14 AM • 27139 views

A million-dollar bouquet or how the common-law wife of Hetmantsev's assistant does business

Alina Lebedieva's flower boutique has reopened after a 5-week break. The owner advertises bouquets worth more than 9 thousand hryvnias, although such orders were rare before.

Politics • February 4, 01:52 PM • 24045 views

New suspects in Bozhkovska colony torture case

A system of torture and murder of prisoners has been exposed in Bozhkovka Penal Colony #16. Five suspects are in custody and face up to 10 years in prison.

Crimes and emergencies • February 4, 11:52 AM • 22689 views

TCR soldier detained in Odesa: offered to remove persons from the wanted list for money

A soldier of the Odesa military training center offered to remove persons liable for military service from the wanted list for bribes. He was detained while receiving $500 and faces up to 8 years in prison.

War • February 4, 11:33 AM • 28706 views

System of torture and murder of prisoners exposed in Poltava Oblast colony

An organized group of employees who systematically tortured prisoners was found in Bozhkovka Correctional Colony #16. The facts of beating, torture and murder of prisoners were documented, and five employees were notified of suspicion.

Crimes and emergencies • February 2, 11:08 AM • 34928 views

Donetsk region: Three officers exposed for stealing military fuel

Three officers of a military unit in Donetsk region organized a fuel theft scheme. They sold about 10 tons of fuel every month, for which they face up to 15 years in prison.

Crimes and emergencies • January 30, 02:35 PM • 23607 views

Expert: Legal community discusses public leak of information by former detective and considers it evidence of complete failure of NABU

NABU detective Denysiuk released internal information about problems in the Bureau after his dismissal. Expert Posternak believes that this case exposed a systemic crisis in Ukraine's anti-corruption system.

Politics • January 29, 04:03 PM • 27320 views

New scheme of mobilization evasion set up in Kharkiv TCR, searches conducted - SBI

A scheme to evade mobilization for UAH 70 thousand was exposed in Kharkiv TCR. The intermediary was detained, searches were conducted and documents were seized.

War • January 29, 09:48 AM • 37626 views

Kirovohrad city council deputy organizes scheme with military uniforms

A deputy of the city council in Kirovohrad region and his accomplices organized the supply of low-quality clothing for the army. The fraud with military uniforms caused the state losses of over UAH 21 million.

Crimes and emergencies • January 29, 09:46 AM • 24428 views

Deputy commander of a military unit detained in Dnipropetrovs'k region for stealing night vision devices worth almost UAH 4 million

A deputy commander of a military unit was detained in Dnipropetrovs'k region for stealing 24 night vision devices. He reportedly attempted to conceal the crime by hiding the equipment in garbage and issuing documents about its loss in combat.

War • January 27, 08:37 AM • 31770 views
Exclusive

NACP has not yet completed the lifestyle check of Hetmantsev's aide, former acting deputy head of the State Tax Service Sokur

The NACP has not completed monitoring of the lifestyle of Yevhen Sokur, former acting deputy head of the State Tax Service. The audit concerns his undeclared live-in girlfriend and her suspicious flower business.

Politics • January 24, 11:33 AM • 162843 views

Evaders were included in the 155th Brigade's list for training in France

The SBI found that the 155th Brigade's list for training in France included 12 people detained for attempting to illegally cross the border. Currently, their extradition is not possible, as the military are already abroad.

War • January 24, 11:31 AM • 33322 views

Former Yanukovych-era Interior Ministry officials to be tried in 'titushky' case

The SBI has submitted to the court an indictment against former senior Interior Ministry officials for organizing titushky during Maidan. They are accused of abducting, torturing and killing activists in 2014.

Politics • January 24, 11:27 AM • 25151 views

In Dnipro, a lawyer offered assistance in evading mobilization for $12,000

The SBI detained a lawyer who helped avoid conscription and go abroad for a bribe. Military documents of three conscripts with the seals of the TCC were found in his car.

Crimes and emergencies • January 24, 09:28 AM • 24791 views