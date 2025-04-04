State Bureau of Investigation of Ukraine

The Kyiv Court of Appeals rejected the appeal of General Yuriy Halushkin, who is suspected in the case of improper defense of the Kharkiv region. The court upheld the preventive measure of detention until March 23 without the possibility of bail.
From November 29, 2024, to March 1, 2025, nearly 21,100 servicemen returned to duty. The largest number of fighters returned to the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the National Guard, and the Border Service.
The High Council of Justice dismissed DACK judge Arina Litvinova for committing a significant disciplinary offense. Skhemy journalists had previously revealed that she had obtained Russian citizenship in 2002 in Yekaterinburg.
The SBI detained a division commander who extorted money from servicemen for vacations and under the threat of punishment. The official received about one million hryvnias, equipment and other benefits from his subordinates during 2023-2024.
The acting head of Khmelnytsky district administration was detained for organizing a scheme to evade mobilization. The official offered conscripts to obtain the status of limited fitness for $1500.
An unemployed Kharkiv resident demanded $20,000 for guaranteed employment at the SBI due to alleged connections. The man was detained while receiving the first part of the bribe of $10 thousand.
The head of a penal colony department was detained in Kyiv region for passing information about former prisoners to the FSB. The offender faces life imprisonment for high treason.
The court imposed a preventive measure on the director of the online casino PIN-UP in the form of detention without bail. The company is suspected of laundering Russian money.
Last year, the SBI investigated 310 cases of organizing illegal border crossings. The most common scheme was deregistration from the military through fake medical diagnoses.
The SBI opened a criminal investigation against former acting head of the State Tax Service Tetiana Kiriyenko for failing to comply with a court decision. She faces up to 8 years in prison for refusing to be reinstated as head of the State Tax Service in Khmelnytsky region.
Officials of the State Forestry Agency organized a corruption scheme for issuing hunting licenses, collecting more than a million hryvnias. Three suspects were detained while distributing the money and face up to 10 years in prison.
A TCC instructor was detained in Zakarpattia region who helped the military escape for $3-5 thousand. During the searches, $36 thousand, 5 gold bars and other evidence of criminal activity were seized.
Yuriy Nikolov, a journalist for Nashi Groshi, said that the NABU has become an ineffective institution that has lost its anti-corruption mission. The criticism is related to the scandal surrounding the dismissal of a detective and problems in investigations.
The NACP continues to monitor the lifestyle of Yevhen Sokur, who has not indicated his live-in girlfriend in his declarations for 8 years. A criminal case is also being investigated against him for obstructing the supply of fuel to the army.
The SBI exposed an organized group of 5 people who embezzled over UAH 101 million during the procurement of fuel wood for the Armed Forces. The suspects face up to 12 years in prison with confiscation of property.
Alina Lebedieva's flower boutique has reopened after a 5-week break. The owner advertises bouquets worth more than 9 thousand hryvnias, although such orders were rare before.
A soldier of the Odesa military training center offered to remove persons liable for military service from the wanted list for bribes. He was detained while receiving $500 and faces up to 8 years in prison.
An organized group of employees who systematically tortured prisoners was found in Bozhkovka Correctional Colony #16. The facts of beating, torture and murder of prisoners were documented, and five employees were notified of suspicion.
Three officers of a military unit in Donetsk region organized a fuel theft scheme. They sold about 10 tons of fuel every month, for which they face up to 15 years in prison.
NABU detective Denysiuk released internal information about problems in the Bureau after his dismissal. Expert Posternak believes that this case exposed a systemic crisis in Ukraine's anti-corruption system.
A scheme to evade mobilization for UAH 70 thousand was exposed in Kharkiv TCR. The intermediary was detained, searches were conducted and documents were seized.
A deputy of the city council in Kirovohrad region and his accomplices organized the supply of low-quality clothing for the army. The fraud with military uniforms caused the state losses of over UAH 21 million.
A deputy commander of a military unit was detained in Dnipropetrovs'k region for stealing 24 night vision devices. He reportedly attempted to conceal the crime by hiding the equipment in garbage and issuing documents about its loss in combat.
The NACP has not completed monitoring of the lifestyle of Yevhen Sokur, former acting deputy head of the State Tax Service. The audit concerns his undeclared live-in girlfriend and her suspicious flower business.
The SBI found that the 155th Brigade's list for training in France included 12 people detained for attempting to illegally cross the border. Currently, their extradition is not possible, as the military are already abroad.
The SBI has submitted to the court an indictment against former senior Interior Ministry officials for organizing titushky during Maidan. They are accused of abducting, torturing and killing activists in 2014.
The SBI detained a lawyer who helped avoid conscription and go abroad for a bribe. Military documents of three conscripts with the seals of the TCC were found in his car.