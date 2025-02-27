HCJ dismisses DACK judge Litvinova, whose Russian citizenship was revealed by Schemes

The High Council of Justice dismissed Arina Litvinova, a judge of the now liquidated Kyiv District Administrative Court, who was found by Schemes journalists to have Russian citizenship.

This was reported by the HCJ press service, according to UNN .

On February 27, 2025, the High Council of Justice decided to dismiss Arina Litvinova, a judge of the Kyiv District Administrative Court, based on paragraph 3 of part six of Article 126 of the Constitution of Ukraine - the message says.

The HCJ points out that paragraph 3 of part six of Article 126 of the Constitution of Ukraine provides that the grounds for dismissal of a judge are a significant disciplinary offense, gross or systematic neglect of duties that is incompatible with the status of a judge or has revealed his or her incompatibility with the position held.

The HCJ's decision to dismiss a judge is not a decision to bring him or her to disciplinary responsibility, but is only made on its basis, and is therefore inherently a personnel decision - the HCJ added.

Last April, the Schemes project found Arina Litvinova's Russian citizenship, which she obtained in 2002 in the city of Yekaterinburg, Russia.

According to an extract from Rospasport for December 2022, Arina Litvinova became a citizen of the Russian Federation on July 22, 2002, and the passport itself was issued on July 24. The reason for acquiring citizenship is the replacement of the passport of a citizen of the USSR report “Schemes”.

