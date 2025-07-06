Night drone attack on Zaporizhzhia: enterprises and warehouses damaged, several fires broke out
Kyiv • UNN
On the night of July 6, Russian troops attacked Zaporizhzhia and Zaporizhzhia district with "Shaheds", damaging a private enterprise, a farm, and warehouses. According to preliminary data, there are no casualties.
On the night of Sunday, July 6, Russians attacked Zaporizhzhia and Zaporizhzhia district with Shaheds. This was reported by the head of the regional military administration, Ivan Fedorov, UNN informs.
Details
According to him, as a result of the attack, a private enterprise, a farm, and warehouses were damaged.
Several fires occurred. Emergency services are working everywhere. Preliminarily, there were no casualties
Later, he reported the all-clear for the air raid alert in Zaporizhzhia Oblast.
Recall
On the night of July 6, Ukraine suffered a massive attack. Explosions occurred in Mykolaiv, Zaporizhzhia Oblast, and Kyiv, where power went out in some areas after the explosions.
