Five thrilling adventure films: what to watch on hot days
July 5, 05:41 PM • 9791 views
Five thrilling adventure films: what to watch on hot days
Exclusive
July 5, 12:33 PM • 27840 views
The issue of Ukraine and Putin's absence: The BRICS Summit will take place in Brazil on July 6-7
Exclusive
July 4, 03:30 PM • 106568 views
The whole truth about fermented foods: are they beneficial and what dangers do they pose to the body?
Exclusive
July 4, 02:07 PM • 169792 views
ARMA competition with "risk": who will be responsible for transferring Gulliver shopping mall to a company with Russian ties
Exclusive
July 4, 02:00 PM • 93416 views
KCSA named the most congested intersections on the capital's roads
July 4, 10:29 AM • 96110 views
Zelenskyy announced another exchange: most had been in Russian captivity since 2022
Exclusive
July 4, 05:57 AM • 117375 views
Can you drink ice water in extreme heat: doctor explains
July 3, 11:41 PM • 191590 views
US did not stop military aid to Ukraine - Trump
Exclusive
July 3, 02:02 PM • 196834 views
In the first half of 2025, more buildings were damaged in Kyiv than in the entire year of 2024
Exclusive
July 3, 09:27 AM • 171957 views
Traffic flow in Kyiv: KMDA responded when the chances of getting into traffic jams are higher
Night drone attack on Zaporizhzhia: enterprises and warehouses damaged, several fires broke out

Kyiv • UNN

 351 views

On the night of July 6, Russian troops attacked Zaporizhzhia and Zaporizhzhia district with "Shaheds", damaging a private enterprise, a farm, and warehouses. According to preliminary data, there are no casualties.

Night drone attack on Zaporizhzhia: enterprises and warehouses damaged, several fires broke out

On the night of Sunday, July 6, Russians attacked Zaporizhzhia and Zaporizhzhia district with Shaheds. This was reported by the head of the regional military administration, Ivan Fedorov, UNN informs.

Details

According to him, as a result of the attack, a private enterprise, a farm, and warehouses were damaged.

Several fires occurred. Emergency services are working everywhere. Preliminarily, there were no casualties

- Fedorov said.

Later, he reported the all-clear for the air raid alert in Zaporizhzhia Oblast.

Recall

On the night of July 6, Ukraine suffered a massive attack. Explosions occurred in Mykolaiv, Zaporizhzhia Oblast, and Kyiv, where power went out in some areas after the explosions.

Attack on Kharkiv: 46-year-old woman injured, fires broke out in the city06.07.25, 02:50

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

War
Ukraine
Zaporizhzhia
Tesla
