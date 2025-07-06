Night drone attack on Zaporizhzhia: enterprises and warehouses damaged, several fires broke out

On the night of Sunday, July 6, Russians attacked Zaporizhzhia and Zaporizhzhia district with Shaheds. This was reported by the head of the regional military administration, Ivan Fedorov, UNN informs.

Details

According to him, as a result of the attack, a private enterprise, a farm, and warehouses were damaged.

Several fires occurred. Emergency services are working everywhere. Preliminarily, there were no casualties - Fedorov said.

Later, he reported the all-clear for the air raid alert in Zaporizhzhia Oblast.

Recall

On the night of July 6, Ukraine suffered a massive attack. Explosions occurred in Mykolaiv, Zaporizhzhia Oblast, and Kyiv, where power went out in some areas after the explosions.

Attack on Kharkiv: 46-year-old woman injured, fires broke out in the city