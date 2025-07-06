Attack on Kharkiv: 46-year-old woman injured, fires broke out in the city

$41.720.00
49.180.00
ukenru
Five thrilling adventure films: what to watch on hot days
July 5, 05:41 PM • 8582 views
Five thrilling adventure films: what to watch on hot days
Exclusive
July 5, 12:33 PM • 24600 views
The issue of Ukraine and Putin's absence: The BRICS Summit will take place in Brazil on July 6-7
Exclusive
July 4, 03:30 PM • 104170 views
The whole truth about fermented foods: are they beneficial and what dangers do they pose to the body?
Exclusive
July 4, 02:07 PM • 167529 views
ARMA competition with "risk": who will be responsible for transferring Gulliver shopping mall to a company with Russian ties
Exclusive
July 4, 02:00 PM • 91827 views
KCSA named the most congested intersections on the capital's roads
July 4, 10:29 AM • 95651 views
Zelenskyy announced another exchange: most had been in Russian captivity since 2022
Exclusive
July 4, 05:57 AM • 117066 views
Can you drink ice water in extreme heat: doctor explains
July 3, 11:41 PM • 191494 views
US did not stop military aid to Ukraine - Trump
Exclusive
July 3, 02:02 PM • 196759 views
In the first half of 2025, more buildings were damaged in Kyiv than in the entire year of 2024
Exclusive
July 3, 09:27 AM • 171927 views
Traffic flow in Kyiv: KMDA responded when the chances of getting into traffic jams are higher
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+17°
2m/s
58%
751mm
Popular news
The situation on the border with Belarus is fundamentally different from that with Russia - DemchenkoJuly 5, 03:08 PM • 8423 views
Shot a colleague with a service weapon and tried to conceal it: ex-law enforcement officer to be tried in ZaporizhzhiaJuly 5, 03:58 PM • 7422 views
German Transport Minister sees no problem for driving with a "sip of alcohol"July 5, 04:16 PM • 2162 views
Air raid alert declared across Ukraine07:02 PM • 7363 views
Trump is no longer confident in his ability to end the war in Ukraine07:33 PM • 4411 views
Publications
Watermelon Season: When Berries Become Safe and Most Beneficial
Exclusive
July 5, 07:00 AM • 14416 views
The whole truth about fermented foods: are they beneficial and what dangers do they pose to the body?
Exclusive
July 4, 03:30 PM • 104170 views
ARMA competition with "risk": who will be responsible for transferring Gulliver shopping mall to a company with Russian ties
Exclusive
July 4, 02:07 PM • 167529 views
Technology between three worlds: how Soviet GOSTs, Ukrainian DSTUs, and NATO standards influence the modernization of the defense sectorJuly 4, 01:48 PM • 101162 views
Imitation of reform and procrastination: why drug prices in Ukraine have not yet decreasedJuly 4, 01:18 PM • 104444 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Yurii Ihnat
Pete Hegseth
Andrii Sybiha
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Kyiv Oblast
White House
Germany
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Five thrilling adventure films: what to watch on hot daysJuly 5, 05:41 PM • 8582 views
Oasis reunited on stage after 16 years: gave first concertJuly 5, 08:59 AM • 9903 views
Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom confirm breakupJuly 4, 06:59 AM • 135574 views
The series "Mr. & Mrs. Smith" moves to Los Angeles: the second season will be filmed in CaliforniaJuly 3, 09:28 AM • 165880 views
Star Trek: Enterprise star Peter-Henry Schroeder dies at 90July 2, 02:57 PM • 140181 views
Actual
Kh-47M2 "Kinzhal"
9K720 Iskander
Shahed-136
MIM-104 Patriot
Brent Crude

Attack on Kharkiv: 46-year-old woman injured, fires broke out in the city

Kyiv • UNN

 • 80 views

In the Novobavarsky district of Kharkiv, a 46-year-old woman was injured as a result of an enemy drone attack. The victim is receiving medical assistance, and information regarding the damage is being clarified.

Attack on Kharkiv: 46-year-old woman injured, fires broke out in the city

As a result of the attack on the Novobavarskyi district of Kharkiv, a 46-year-old woman was injured. This was reported by the head of the Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration, Oleh Syniehubov.

According to him, the injured woman is currently receiving all necessary medical assistance.

Fires broke out at the impact sites. ... Information regarding destruction and casualties is being clarified.

- Syniehubov noted.

The information about the woman's injury was confirmed by Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov.

"There is preliminary information about an enemy drone strike on a private sector in the Novobavarskyi district," Terekhov wrote.

Recall

Kharkiv on the night of Sunday, July 6, came under attack by enemy drones. According to local authorities, strikes were carried out on the Shevchenkivskyi and Kyivskyi districts of the city.

Kharkiv in June experienced an anti-recordnumber of Russian air strikes since the beginning of the war - mayor01.07.25, 14:38 • 1194 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

War
Oleh Syniehubov
Ihor Terekhov
Kharkiv
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9