Attack on Kharkiv: 46-year-old woman injured, fires broke out in the city

As a result of the attack on the Novobavarskyi district of Kharkiv, a 46-year-old woman was injured. This was reported by the head of the Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration, Oleh Syniehubov.

According to him, the injured woman is currently receiving all necessary medical assistance.

Fires broke out at the impact sites. ... Information regarding destruction and casualties is being clarified. - Syniehubov noted.

The information about the woman's injury was confirmed by Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov.

"There is preliminary information about an enemy drone strike on a private sector in the Novobavarskyi district," Terekhov wrote.

Recall

Kharkiv on the night of Sunday, July 6, came under attack by enemy drones. According to local authorities, strikes were carried out on the Shevchenkivskyi and Kyivskyi districts of the city.

