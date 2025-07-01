Kharkiv in June experienced an anti-recordnumber of Russian air strikes since the beginning of the war - mayor

In June, Kharkiv recorded an anti-record for the number of enemy airstrikes since the beginning of the war, as reported by Mayor Ihor Terekhov on Telegram, writes UNN.

In June, we recorded an absolute monthly anti-record for the number of air attacks on Kharkiv since the beginning of the war. These included missiles, drones, and air strikes, etc. - wrote Terekhov, showing the statistics on a graph.

"The price is terrible. In a month, we lost 15 civilians. Another 157 people were injured, including 25 children," Terekhov reported.

The mayor of Kharkiv singled out "the most massive simultaneous combined attack on the city, which occurred on June 7." "On that day, a large civilian enterprise for the production of soft containers for agricultural products came under the main blow. As a result of the explosions, a large fire broke out, and a collapse of structures occurred. In fact, only ruins remained of the building. The fire extinguishing there continued for 12 days without interruption. Two people were rescued. The bodies of six more employees of the enterprise were found under the rubble. In terms of danger and technical complexity, this situation was close to the tragedy in "Epicenter," - Terekhov pointed out.

In Kharkiv, a new "Chernika" drone strike was recorded for the first time - Mayor