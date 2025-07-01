$41.780.14
Cosmetic changes, but systemic threats: what the updated draft law on the activity of the Deposit Guarantee Fund conceals
Almost 19 divisions and 42 tank battalions: the number of Russian losses for the first half of 2025 announced
Political responsibility for “unprofessional” members in Verkhovna Rada committees lies with the factions – expert
Mandatory video recording of technical inspection from July 1: what will change for drivers and service stations
Bachelor's admission: deadlines and rules in 2025
IMF approves 8th EFF program review, Ukraine to soon receive $500 million - Shmyhal
EU and Ukraine reach agreement on new trade terms: what's expected
Canadian passport is not an indulgence: how the claimant for "Gulliver" Adamovsky tries to hide his Russian citizenship
How not to fall victim to apartment fraudsters: main signs of deception when renting
Ukraine prepares to reform the title "Mother Heroine": what will change?
Kharkiv in June experienced an anti-recordnumber of Russian air strikes since the beginning of the war - mayor

Kyiv • UNN

 19 views

In June, Kharkiv recorded an anti-record in terms of the number of enemy air strikes, which led to the death of 15 civilians and injuries to 157 people, including 25 children. On June 7, the city suffered the largest combined attack on a civilian enterprise.

In June, Kharkiv recorded an anti-record for the number of enemy airstrikes since the beginning of the war, as reported by Mayor Ihor Terekhov on Telegram, writes UNN.

In June, we recorded an absolute monthly anti-record for the number of air attacks on Kharkiv since the beginning of the war. These included missiles, drones, and air strikes, etc.

- wrote Terekhov, showing the statistics on a graph.

"The price is terrible. In a month, we lost 15 civilians. Another 157 people were injured, including 25 children," Terekhov reported.

The mayor of Kharkiv singled out "the most massive simultaneous combined attack on the city, which occurred on June 7." "On that day, a large civilian enterprise for the production of soft containers for agricultural products came under the main blow. As a result of the explosions, a large fire broke out, and a collapse of structures occurred. In fact, only ruins remained of the building. The fire extinguishing there continued for 12 days without interruption. Two people were rescued. The bodies of six more employees of the enterprise were found under the rubble. In terms of danger and technical complexity, this situation was close to the tragedy in "Epicenter," - Terekhov pointed out.

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

