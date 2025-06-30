In Kharkiv, a new "Chernika" drone strike was recorded for the first time - Mayor

In Kharkiv, a new type of enemy drone, "Chernika," was recorded for the first time, Mayor Ihor Terekhov said on Monday in a weekly summary on Telegram, writes UNN.

Details

"The Russian aggressor does not abandon attempts to harm Kharkiv. Over the past week, our city has endured 16 enemy attacks. Most often, the enemy struck with "Shaheds," but emergency department specialists also recorded an attack for the first time with a new type of drone called "Chernika,"" wrote Terekhov.

According to him, this drone is similar in warhead power to "Molniya" but has a different design.

As a result of its strike, according to Terekhov, several cars in a garage cooperative were damaged.

In total, over the past seven days, as a result of Russian strikes on Kharkiv, according to the mayor, four people were injured, including a child. There were no fatalities.

Explosions were recorded in the Nemyshlianskyi, Kyivskyi, and Industrialnyi districts. Both residential buildings and civilian enterprises suffered destruction.

During this period, the duration of air raid alerts in Kharkiv was 33 hours (43%) shorter than the regional average.

