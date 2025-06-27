The HUR showed the innards of the modernized Shahed-136 with a camera and artificial intelligence

The Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, in the "Components in weapons" section of the War&Sanctions portal, published the electronic component base and a 3D model with the schematic arrangement of the components of the Shahed-136 attack UAV of the new MS series. This is reported by UNN with reference to GUR's Telegram page.

Details

It is noted that the unmanned aerial vehicle was shot down by the Ukrainian Defense Forces in the Sumy direction in June of this year.

The fuselage material structure, execution, and arrangement of electronic units indicate that the UAV is of Iranian production. At the same time, certain changes and improvements may indicate joint work between the Russian Federation and Iran to modernize the Shaheds. - reported the GUR.

They reported that the UAV presented as a sample has a high-speed Nvidia Jetson Orin mini-computer, specialized for AI tasks and video processing. There is also an infrared camera, similar to the one previously announced by Russia.

It is reported that the purpose of the module is to obtain information from the UAV camera and compare it with uploaded models for re-aiming or target selection in automatic mode. In addition, this drone can be used for reconnaissance purposes.

The Iranian jam-resistant satellite navigation system Nasir has also undergone a certain modernization, becoming eight-channel. On the studied sample, an antenna with four elements was connected to Nasir, capable of receiving GPS signals in the L1, L5 bands. It is known about the use of an antenna with a circular arrangement of eight elements, similar to Chinese ones, which were previously identified in Shaheds of Russian assembly. - noted the intelligence.

The new Shahed also has a radio modem and a subsystem for transmitting video, telemetry, or group control.

Currently, the research of the specified UAV continues, the results will certainly be published on the portal. - reported the GUR.

The intelligence also stated that the exchange of technologies between Iran and the Russian Federation is bilateral, and the result of their cooperation could go far beyond the Russian-Ukrainian war. In particular, such a scenario is possible if Iran uses the experience of Russian developments in its destabilizing actions in the Middle East.

Addition

The UN Human Rights Monitoring Mission recorded numerous cases of targeted FPV drone attacks on civilians in Ukraine. This leads to an increase in casualties and hinders the provision of humanitarian aid.