Novorossiysk reported a night attack by unmanned boats, the Kerch Bridge was also closed

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1327 views

In Novorossiysk, on the night of July 6, an "attack by unmanned boats" was announced. Sirens and explosions were heard in the city, and the threat was canceled in the morning.

Novorossiysk reported a night attack by unmanned boats, the Kerch Bridge was also closed

Due to the announced attack in the Russian city, traffic towards occupied Crimea on the Kerch Bridge was blocked. This was reported by UNN with reference to Russian media.

Details

On the night of July 6, in Novorossiysk, Russia, measures were announced in connection with "an attack by uncrewed boats of the Armed Forces of Ukraine." The city's siren, an "Attention All" signal, was activated, and Mayor Andriy Kravchenko reported the start of the attack. The overpass towards the Novorossiysk embankment was restricted, and traffic was closed. The route across the Crimean (Kerch) Bridge was also blocked.

According to Russian media, the "threat of using uncrewed boats" in the city was only canceled in the morning. Before that, at night, according to Russian media, there were explosions in Novorossiysk.

Recall

Today, July 5, drones attacked Chuvashia in Russia, as a result of which the Cheboksary plant of JSC "VNDIR" and a warehouse were damaged.

In Kotovsk, Russia, drones are attacking the Tambov gunpowder factory.

Ihor Telezhnikov

