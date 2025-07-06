$41.720.00
Five thrilling adventure films: what to watch on hot days
July 5, 05:41 PM • 18942 views
Five thrilling adventure films: what to watch on hot days
Exclusive
July 5, 12:33 PM • 43121 views
The issue of Ukraine and Putin's absence: The BRICS Summit will take place in Brazil on July 6-7
Exclusive
July 4, 03:30 PM • 124537 views
The whole truth about fermented foods: are they beneficial and what dangers do they pose to the body?
Exclusive
July 4, 02:07 PM • 187086 views
ARMA competition with "risk": who will be responsible for transferring Gulliver shopping mall to a company with Russian ties
Exclusive
July 4, 02:00 PM • 102456 views
KCSA named the most congested intersections on the capital's roads
July 4, 10:29 AM • 99925 views
Zelenskyy announced another exchange: most had been in Russian captivity since 2022
Exclusive
July 4, 05:57 AM • 119859 views
Can you drink ice water in extreme heat: doctor explains
July 3, 11:41 PM • 192251 views
US did not stop military aid to Ukraine - Trump
Exclusive
July 3, 02:02 PM • 197275 views
In the first half of 2025, more buildings were damaged in Kyiv than in the entire year of 2024
Exclusive
July 3, 09:27 AM • 172101 views
Traffic flow in Kyiv: KMDA responded when the chances of getting into traffic jams are higher
Watermelon Season: When Berries Become Safe and Most Beneficial
Exclusive
July 5, 07:00 AM • 23062 views
The whole truth about fermented foods: are they beneficial and what dangers do they pose to the body?
Exclusive
July 4, 03:30 PM • 124537 views
ARMA competition with "risk": who will be responsible for transferring Gulliver shopping mall to a company with Russian ties
Exclusive
July 4, 02:07 PM • 187086 views
Technology between three worlds: how Soviet GOSTs, Ukrainian DSTUs, and NATO standards influence the modernization of the defense sector
Imitation of reform and procrastination: why drug prices in Ukraine have not yet decreased
Night drone attack on Zaporizhzhia: 89-year-old woman wounded

Kyiv • UNN

 • 342 views

As a result of the night attack by Russian "Shaheds" on Zaporizhzhia and Zaporizhzhia district, an 89-year-old woman was wounded in the village of Yurkivka. Damage to houses and infrastructure was also recorded.

Night drone attack on Zaporizhzhia: 89-year-old woman wounded

As a result of the night attack by the Russians, an 89-year-old woman was wounded. This was reported by the head of the regional military administration, Ivan Fedorov, informs UNN.

Details

According to him, the enemy attacked Zaporizhzhia and Zaporizhzhia district with 6 Shaheds.

One of the strikes hit the village of Yurkivka. A house was damaged there. An elderly woman was wounded

- Fedorov said.

He noted that the injured person was provided with all necessary medical care.

The head of the Zaporizhzhia OVA added that over the past day, 20 reports of destruction of apartments, private houses, cars, agricultural machinery, and premises of a factory and a farm were received.

Recall

On the night of July 6, Russian troops attacked Zaporizhzhia and Zaporizhzhia district with "Shaheds", damaging a private enterprise, a farm, and warehouses.

Ukraine under massive attack: explosions in Mykolaiv, Zaporizhzhia, and Kyiv06.07.25, 02:04 • 2633 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

War
Zaporizhzhia
