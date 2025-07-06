Night drone attack on Zaporizhzhia: 89-year-old woman wounded
Kyiv • UNN
As a result of the night attack by Russian "Shaheds" on Zaporizhzhia and Zaporizhzhia district, an 89-year-old woman was wounded in the village of Yurkivka. Damage to houses and infrastructure was also recorded.
As a result of the night attack by the Russians, an 89-year-old woman was wounded. This was reported by the head of the regional military administration, Ivan Fedorov, informs UNN.
Details
According to him, the enemy attacked Zaporizhzhia and Zaporizhzhia district with 6 Shaheds.
One of the strikes hit the village of Yurkivka. A house was damaged there. An elderly woman was wounded
He noted that the injured person was provided with all necessary medical care.
The head of the Zaporizhzhia OVA added that over the past day, 20 reports of destruction of apartments, private houses, cars, agricultural machinery, and premises of a factory and a farm were received.
Recall
On the night of July 6, Russian troops attacked Zaporizhzhia and Zaporizhzhia district with "Shaheds", damaging a private enterprise, a farm, and warehouses.
