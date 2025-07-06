Night drone attack on Zaporizhzhia: 89-year-old woman wounded

As a result of the night attack by the Russians, an 89-year-old woman was wounded. This was reported by the head of the regional military administration, Ivan Fedorov, informs UNN.

Details

According to him, the enemy attacked Zaporizhzhia and Zaporizhzhia district with 6 Shaheds.

One of the strikes hit the village of Yurkivka. A house was damaged there. An elderly woman was wounded - Fedorov said.

He noted that the injured person was provided with all necessary medical care.

The head of the Zaporizhzhia OVA added that over the past day, 20 reports of destruction of apartments, private houses, cars, agricultural machinery, and premises of a factory and a farm were received.

Recall

On the night of July 6, Russian troops attacked Zaporizhzhia and Zaporizhzhia district with "Shaheds", damaging a private enterprise, a farm, and warehouses.

