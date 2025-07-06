$41.720.00
Ukraine under massive attack: explosions in Mykolaiv, Zaporizhzhia, and Kyiv

Kyiv • UNN

 • 313 views

On the night of July 6, Ukraine suffered a massive attack. Explosions were heard in Mykolaiv, Zaporizhzhia region, and Kyiv, where power outages occurred in some areas after the blasts.

Ukraine under massive attack: explosions in Mykolaiv, Zaporizhzhia, and Kyiv

Ukraine is experiencing another massive attack from the aggressor country on the night of Sunday, July 6. This is reported by UNN.

Details

Yes, explosions were heard in Mykolaiv. According to monitoring channels, the city is being attacked by UAVs.

In turn, the head of the Zaporizhzhia OVA, Ivan Fedorov, reported about explosions in the region.

Stay in safe places until the all-clear

- Fedorov urged citizens.

Russians attacked a postman with a drone in the border area of Chernihiv region05.07.25, 10:53 • 1334 views

Meanwhile, the head of the Kyiv City Military Administration, Timur Tkachenko, reported that the capital was again being attacked by Russian UAVs.

Air defense operations may be heard. Stay in safe places until the all-clear

- Tkachenko wrote.

Local residents report that in some districts of Kyiv,  after the explosions, the power went out.

Recall

Kharkiv on the night of Sunday, July 6, came under attack by enemy drones. According to local authorities, strikes were carried out on the Shevchenkivskyi and Kyivskyi districts of the city.  According to preliminary data, there were no casualties as a result of three hits.

Russian shelling caused 10 billion UAH in damage to Kharkiv - Terekhov03.07.25, 14:48 • 944 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

War
Ukraine
Mykolaiv
Kyiv
Kharkiv
