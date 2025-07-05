Russians attacked a postman with a drone in the border area of Chernihiv region

In the Chernihiv region, Russian troops attacked a postman while he was delivering mail in the border area; the man is in the hospital, reported Vyacheslav Chaus, head of the Chernihiv Regional Military Administration, on Saturday in Telegram, writes UNN.

The Russians struck the border village of Novhorod-Siverskyi community with an FPV drone. A 49-year-old civilian man, who was just delivering mail, sustained shrapnel wounds. He is from Sumy region. The car was damaged. The man is in the hospital. - Chaus wrote.

According to the head of the Regional Military Administration, the aggressor launched 28 attacks on 15 settlements in the Chernihiv region just in the past day. They used artillery, mortars, drones, and FPV drones.

As a result of the shelling, houses, an administrative building, and outbuildings in the Novhorod-Siverskyi and Semenivka communities were damaged or destroyed.

The regional police showed the consequences of Russian attacks.

