292 out of 322 Russian drones neutralized overnight, enemy attacked Starokostiantyniv

Russia launched 322 drones at Ukraine overnight, 292 of them were neutralized, the enemy mainly attacked Starokostiantyniv in Khmelnytskyi region, there were hits in four locations, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported, writes UNN.

Details

According to the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, on the night of July 5, the enemy attacked with 322 Shahed-type attack UAVs and various types of imitation drones from the directions: Bryansk, Kursk, Oryol, Millerovo, Primorsko-Akhtarsk, Shatalove - Russia.

"The main direction of the strike is Khmelnytskyi region, the city of Starokostiantyniv!" - the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine stated on social networks.

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

As of 09:30, air defense neutralized 292 enemy Shahed-type UAVs (drones of other types). 157 were shot down by fire weapons, 135 were lost/suppressed by electronic warfare. - reported the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

"Hits of enemy air attack means were recorded in 4 locations, falling of shot down (fragments) in 6 locations," the report says.

