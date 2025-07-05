292 out of 322 Russian drones neutralized overnight, enemy attacked Starokostiantyniv

$41.720.00
49.180.00
ukenru
The whole truth about fermented foods: are they beneficial and what dangers do they pose to the body?
Exclusive
July 4, 03:30 PM • 60673 views
The whole truth about fermented foods: are they beneficial and what dangers do they pose to the body?
Exclusive
July 4, 02:07 PM • 119873 views
ARMA competition with "risk": who will be responsible for transferring Gulliver shopping mall to a company with Russian ties
Exclusive
July 4, 02:00 PM • 62776 views
KCSA named the most congested intersections on the capital's roads
July 4, 10:29 AM • 74328 views
Zelenskyy announced another exchange: most had been in Russian captivity since 2022
Exclusive
July 4, 05:57 AM • 103812 views
Can you drink ice water in extreme heat: doctor explains
July 3, 11:41 PM • 187634 views
US did not stop military aid to Ukraine - Trump
Exclusive
July 3, 02:02 PM • 195046 views
In the first half of 2025, more buildings were damaged in Kyiv than in the entire year of 2024
Exclusive
July 3, 09:27 AM • 171404 views
Traffic flow in Kyiv: KMDA responded when the chances of getting into traffic jams are higher
July 3, 08:45 AM • 168168 views
Ukrainian Air Defense: How many air defense systems does Ukraine have, and how many are needed for complete security?
Exclusive
July 3, 07:48 AM • 104226 views
About a hundred buildings damaged as a result of an explosion in Zhytomyr region
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+21°
2m/s
62%
753mm
Popular news
Sudden Flood in Texas: 13 Dead, Dozens of Children MissingJuly 4, 10:58 PM • 5038 views
Occupiers teach youth to identify "disloyal residents" in the temporarily occupied territoriesJuly 4, 11:11 PM • 6954 views
Julian McMahon, star of "Charmed" and Doctor Doom, died after a long battle with cancerJuly 4, 11:52 PM • 4988 views
NVIDIA became the most valuable company in the world, surpassing Microsoft and AppleJuly 5, 12:34 AM • 3626 views
Illegally occupied land near the lake and built gazebos for rent: an inventive "entrepreneur" will be tried in Kyiv01:51 AM • 5805 views
Publications
The whole truth about fermented foods: are they beneficial and what dangers do they pose to the body?
Exclusive
July 4, 03:30 PM • 60673 views
ARMA competition with "risk": who will be responsible for transferring Gulliver shopping mall to a company with Russian ties
Exclusive
July 4, 02:07 PM • 119873 views
Technology between three worlds: how Soviet GOSTs, Ukrainian DSTUs, and NATO standards influence the modernization of the defense sectorJuly 4, 01:48 PM • 88506 views
Imitation of reform and procrastination: why drug prices in Ukraine have not yet decreasedJuly 4, 01:18 PM • 93788 views
"Internal interest": who in ARMA can lobby the company with Russian ties "Alakor City" in the competition for "Gulliver"July 3, 02:09 PM • 198481 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Yurii Ihnat
Pete Hegseth
Andrii Sybiha
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Kyiv Oblast
White House
Germany
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom confirm breakupJuly 4, 06:59 AM • 128645 views
The series "Mr. & Mrs. Smith" moves to Los Angeles: the second season will be filmed in CaliforniaJuly 3, 09:28 AM • 159533 views
Star Trek: Enterprise star Peter-Henry Schroeder dies at 90July 2, 02:57 PM • 134340 views
Pedro Pascal made his first public appearance after the Rowling controversy and found himself at the center of fan attentionJuly 2, 02:39 PM • 135243 views
"The Bear" series renewed for a fifth seasonJuly 2, 12:56 PM • 135480 views
Actual
Kh-47M2 "Kinzhal"
9K720 Iskander
Shahed-136
MIM-104 Patriot
Brent Crude

292 out of 322 Russian drones neutralized overnight, enemy attacked Starokostiantyniv

Kyiv • UNN

 • 188 views

On the night of July 5, the enemy attacked Ukraine with 322 Shahed-type attack UAVs and imitation drones. The Defense Forces neutralized 292 enemy UAVs; hits were recorded in 4 locations.

292 out of 322 Russian drones neutralized overnight, enemy attacked Starokostiantyniv

Russia launched 322 drones at Ukraine overnight, 292 of them were neutralized, the enemy mainly attacked Starokostiantyniv in Khmelnytskyi region, there were hits in four locations, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported, writes UNN.

Details

According to the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, on the night of July 5, the enemy attacked with 322 Shahed-type attack UAVs and various types of imitation drones from the directions: Bryansk, Kursk, Oryol, Millerovo, Primorsko-Akhtarsk, Shatalove - Russia.

"The main direction of the strike is Khmelnytskyi region, the city of Starokostiantyniv!" - the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine stated on social networks.

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

As of 09:30, air defense neutralized 292 enemy Shahed-type UAVs (drones of other types). 157 were shot down by fire weapons, 135 were lost/suppressed by electronic warfare.

- reported the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

"Hits of enemy air attack means were recorded in 4 locations, falling of shot down (fragments) in 6 locations," the report says.

Minus tanks, artillery systems, and 1050 infantrymen: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine disclosed Russia's losses05.07.25, 07:54 • 1017 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

War
Kursk
Khmelnytskyi Oblast
Armed Forces of Ukraine
Starokostiantyniv
Shahed-136
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9