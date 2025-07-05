Minus tanks, artillery systems, and 1050 infantrymen: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine disclosed Russia's losses

Over the last day, from July 4 to July 5, Russian invaders lost 1050 soldiers and 214 units of military equipment at the front. This was reported by UNN with reference to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Details

The total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 05.07.25 are approximately:

personnel ‒ 1025260 (+1050) liquidated

tanks ‒ 10990 (+2)

armored combat vehicles ‒ 22953 (+7)

artillery systems ‒ 29921 (+56)

MLRS ‒ 1428 (0)

air defense systems ‒ 1191 (0)

aircraft ‒ 420 (0)

helicopters ‒ 340 (0)

UAVs operational-tactical level ‒ 43609 (+306)

cruise missiles ‒ 3439 (+3)

ships / boats ‒ 28 (0)

submarines ‒ 1 (0)

vehicles and fuel tanks ‒ 54148 (+149)

special equipment ‒ 3925 (0)

Data is being updated.

Recall

On the night of Saturday, July 5, explosions occurred in the Saratov region of Russia. The city was attacked by strike drones, and air defense was active. Russian media reported damage to the military airfield in Engels.

In the Voronezh region, a fire broke out in the area of a military airfield as a result of a UAV attack