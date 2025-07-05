$41.720.09
In the Voronezh region, a fire broke out in the area of a military airfield as a result of a UAV attack

Kyiv • UNN

 • 849 views

On the night of July 5, the Voronezh region of the Russian Federation was attacked by UAVs, causing a fire in the area of the Borisoglebsk military airfield. Local residents heard 8-10 explosions, and NASA's fire monitoring system recorded the ignition.

In the Voronezh region, a fire broke out in the area of a military airfield as a result of a UAV attack

On the night of Saturday, July 5, the Voronezh region of the Russian Federation was attacked by UAVs, and a fire broke out in the area of the Borisoglebsk military airfield. This is reported by  UNN  with reference to  Russian media, the NASA  fire monitoring system, and the governor of the Voronezh region  Oleksandr Gusev

Details 

In particular, today Russians complained that at approximately 02:00 local time, powerful explosions were heard in the sky over the city. 

"A total of 8-10 loud bangs were heard. There have been no reports of consequences on the ground or casualties after the attack yet," the Russian media post says.

There were no official comments on the consequences of the attack. Although before the explosions, the regional governor Oleksandr Gusev warned of the threat of an attack, and also claims that several drones were allegedly shot down.

Several drones were detected and destroyed by air defense forces in a number of municipalities in the Voronezh region

- wrote the official.

Closer to morning, information appeared in the NASA fire monitoring system that a fire was recorded in the area of the Borisoglebsk military airfield.

The consequences of the fire and what was attacked are currently unknown.

Recall

On the night of Saturday, July 5, explosions occurred in the Saratov region of the Russian Federation. The city was attacked by strike drones, and air defense was working. Russian media reported on the damage to the military airfield in Engels. 

Vita Zelenetska

Vita Zelenetska

War
NASA
