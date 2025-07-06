Enemy attack on Kyiv region: SES showed devastating consequences

$41.720.00
Five thrilling adventure films: what to watch on hot days
July 5, 05:41 PM • 12080 views
Five thrilling adventure films: what to watch on hot days
July 5, 12:33 PM • 32535 views
The issue of Ukraine and Putin's absence: The BRICS Summit will take place in Brazil on July 6-7
July 4, 03:30 PM • 110978 views
The whole truth about fermented foods: are they beneficial and what dangers do they pose to the body?
July 4, 02:07 PM • 174033 views
ARMA competition with "risk": who will be responsible for transferring Gulliver shopping mall to a company with Russian ties
July 4, 02:00 PM • 95938 views
KCSA named the most congested intersections on the capital's roads
July 4, 10:29 AM • 96965 views
Zelenskyy announced another exchange: most had been in Russian captivity since 2022
July 4, 05:57 AM • 117908 views
Can you drink ice water in extreme heat: doctor explains
July 3, 11:41 PM • 191762 views
US did not stop military aid to Ukraine - Trump
July 3, 02:02 PM • 196962 views
In the first half of 2025, more buildings were damaged in Kyiv than in the entire year of 2024
July 3, 09:27 AM • 172017 views
Traffic flow in Kyiv: KMDA responded when the chances of getting into traffic jams are higher
Car of defense enterprise employee blown up in Odesa: suspect detainedJuly 5, 05:53 PM
Russian airports paralyzed: hundreds of flights canceled due to drone threatJuly 5, 06:47 PM
Air raid alert declared across UkraineJuly 5, 07:02 PM
Trump is no longer confident in his ability to end the war in UkraineJuly 5, 07:33 PM
China could provoke Russia to attack NATO - RutteJuly 5, 08:01 PM
Watermelon Season: When Berries Become Safe and Most Beneficial
July 5, 07:00 AM
The whole truth about fermented foods: are they beneficial and what dangers do they pose to the body?
July 4, 03:30 PM
ARMA competition with "risk": who will be responsible for transferring Gulliver shopping mall to a company with Russian ties
July 4, 02:07 PM
Technology between three worlds: how Soviet GOSTs, Ukrainian DSTUs, and NATO standards influence the modernization of the defense sectorJuly 4, 01:48 PM
Imitation of reform and procrastination: why drug prices in Ukraine have not yet decreasedJuly 4, 01:18 PM
Five thrilling adventure films: what to watch on hot daysJuly 5, 05:41 PM
Oasis reunited on stage after 16 years: gave first concertJuly 5, 08:59 AM
Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom confirm breakupJuly 4, 06:59 AM
The series "Mr. & Mrs. Smith" moves to Los Angeles: the second season will be filmed in CaliforniaJuly 3, 09:28 AM
Star Trek: Enterprise star Peter-Henry Schroeder dies at 90July 2, 02:57 PM
Enemy attack on Kyiv region: SES showed devastating consequences

Kyiv • UNN

 • 317 views

Rescuers of Kyiv region eliminated the consequences of the enemy attack on July 6, which caused destruction and fires in the Vyshhorod community. Three people were injured.

Enemy attack on Kyiv region: SES showed devastating consequences

Rescuers from Kyiv region showed the elimination of the consequences of the enemy attack on the night of Sunday, July 6. This was reported by UNN.

Details

The State Emergency Service noted that another enemy attack caused destruction and fires in the industrial and residential sectors of the Vyshhorod community.

Previously, one person was injured, medical assistance is being provided

- specified the State Emergency Service.

They added that all relevant operational services are working at the scene.

Recall

According to the Kyiv Regional Military Administration, as a result of the enemy UAV attack in the Vyshhorod district of Kyiv region, three people were injured: a 35-year-old man sustained shrapnel wounds to his back, arms, and legs. A 79-year-old woman and a 75-year-old man experienced an acute stress reaction. All necessary medical assistance was provided to the injured on the spot.

Ukraine under massive attack: explosions in Mykolaiv, Zaporizhzhia, and Kyiv06.07.25, 02:04 • 1657 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

War
Kyiv Oblast
State Emergency Service of Ukraine
