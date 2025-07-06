Enemy attack on Kyiv region: SES showed devastating consequences

Rescuers from Kyiv region showed the elimination of the consequences of the enemy attack on the night of Sunday, July 6. This was reported by UNN.

Details

The State Emergency Service noted that another enemy attack caused destruction and fires in the industrial and residential sectors of the Vyshhorod community.

Previously, one person was injured, medical assistance is being provided - specified the State Emergency Service.

They added that all relevant operational services are working at the scene.

Recall

According to the Kyiv Regional Military Administration, as a result of the enemy UAV attack in the Vyshhorod district of Kyiv region, three people were injured: a 35-year-old man sustained shrapnel wounds to his back, arms, and legs. A 79-year-old woman and a 75-year-old man experienced an acute stress reaction. All necessary medical assistance was provided to the injured on the spot.

