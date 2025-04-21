$41.400.01
Tied to the bed and left without food: facts of brutal torture discovered in Poltava pretrial detention center

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1012 views

The SBI found facts of systematic torture of prisoners in the Poltava pretrial detention center. Employees tied them to the bed, depriving them of food and water. Two employees of the institution were informed of suspicion of torture based on these facts.

Tied to the bed and left without food: facts of brutal torture discovered in Poltava pretrial detention center

Employees of the Poltava pre-trial detention center abused inmates who refused to cooperate with the institution's administration or complained about the actions of employees. They were tied to the bed and left without food or the possibility to visit the toilet. Two employees of the pre-trial detention center have been notified of suspicion. This is reported by the SBI, writes UNN.

SBI employees have exposed facts of systematic torture of inmates at the Poltava institution for the execution of sentences. According to the investigation, employees of the institution abused individuals who refused to cooperate with the administration, violated internal regulations, or complained about the actions of employees

- the report says.

Also, according to the SBI, the employees of the pre-trial detention center equipped a special room on the territory of the medical unit, which they used as a torture chamber.

In a small room, inmates were tied to a metal bed, left without food, water, and the possibility to use the toilet for several days

- the investigators note.

According to their data, one of the victims has experienced such cruel treatment more than ten times in the last three years.

"Two employees of the institution - the duty officer and the senior building officer of the regime and security department - have been notified of suspicion of torture (Part 3 of Article 127 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine). It was they who directly led the victim into the room and tied him to the bed," the SBI post states.

Alona Utkina

SocietyCrimes and emergencies
