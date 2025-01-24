Evaders were included in the 155th Brigade's list for training in France

The SBI investigation revealed that the 155th Brigade named after Anna Kyivska had 12 people on its list for training in France who had been detained for attempting to illegally cross the border.

This was told by the SBI Communications Advisor Tetiana Sapian during a telethon, UNN reports .

Sapyan said that the investigation revealed that the training lists of the 155th Brigade named after Anna Kyivska included people detained for attempting to illegally cross the border. These are people who paid money to leave Ukraine illegally.

She noted that such detainees are only administratively liable in the form of a fine, without criminal punishment.

“Evaders” were on the lists to study in France. They wanted to cross the border illegally... These people, if I'm not mistaken, were actually about 12 people who were “evaders” on the lists to study in France - She said.

The SBI's communications advisor said that the fact of “evasion” had already been established, and law enforcement officers were continuing the investigation, but it was complicated by the fact that the mobilized military were already abroad.

Currently, their extradition is impossible, but the investigation is working on this issue. Sapian also said that the soldiers of the 155th Brigade could leave the unit without permission and then return.

Recall

The State Bureau of Investigation, together with the Security Service of Ukraine, detained Dmytro Ryumshyn, former commander of the 155th separate mechanized brigade named after Anna Kyivska, who allowed his subordinates to desert, in particular in France, where the brigade was training.