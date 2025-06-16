Iran must stop its nuclear program if it wants the attacks to stop - Israeli Prime Minister

Israel is ready to end the military campaign against Iran if Tehran accepts the demands of the United States of America to eliminate its nuclear program. This was stated by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in an interview with Fox News, UNN informs with reference to The Times of Israel.

The question is to stop the things that threaten our survival. And we strive to stop it. Now, if they (Iran - ed.) are ready to accept the terms of President Donald Trump, that's another matter, - Netanyahu said.

According to him, the attacks on Iran will end "when we eliminate these opportunities, and we will do it."

At the same time, the Prime Minister of Israel stated that a change of government in Iran is not Israel's goal, but "it could certainly be the result, as the Iranian regime is very weak."

Also, the head of the Israeli government said that Israel shared intelligence with the United States that Iran is creating nuclear weapons.

It was absolutely clear that they were working on a secret plan to turn uranium into weapons. They were moving very fast. They could create a test munition, perhaps the first munition in a few months, and certainly in less than a year. This was information we shared with the United States - the politician noted.

Netanyahu stressed that Israel and the United States are "fully coordinating their actions."

When asked if Israel has the ability to destroy Iranian facilities located deep underground, Netanyahu said he does not want to go into "specific operational plans."

Let us remind you

On the night of June 13, Israel announced an attack on Iran's nuclear facilities as part of Operation Lion Nation. Dozens of Israeli Defense Forces aircraft struck military targets.

Israeli Prime Minister said that the country struck nuclear targets in Iran, including the Natanz enrichment facility, and promised that the operation would continue until the threat is eliminated.

Iranian Foreign Minister said that the country will stop the military campaign if Israel does the same. This was a response to the strikes on Iranian fuel depots and nuclear facilities.

