The DPRK troops lost more than 6,000 soldiers during offensive combat operations against Ukrainian troops in the Kursk region of Russia. This is reported by UNN with reference to the X account of the British Ministry of Defense.

Details

According to British intelligence, the total number of losses is more than half of the approximately 11,000 DPRK troops initially deployed in the Kursk region.

It is noted that the DPRK subsequently deployed a limited additional number of troops in the Kursk region.

Significant losses of North Korean troops were almost certainly the result of large-scale, very exhausting infantry attacks - the statement reads

The intelligence reminded that on June 4, the Secretary of the Russian Security Council and former Minister of Defense Sergei Shoigu visited the DPRK to meet with the DPRK leader Kim Chen In, which was his second trip in less than three months.

In North Korea, Shoigu met with Kim Jong-un to discuss support for Russia in the war against Ukraine

"Shoigu was most likely a key intermediary in negotiations with the DPRK regarding its support for Russia's illegal invasion of Ukraine. DPRK operations have so far been limited to the Kursk region. Any decision to deploy troops to internationally recognized sovereign territory of Ukraine to support Russian forces will almost certainly require the approval of both Russian dictator Vladimir Putin and North Korean dictator Kim Chen In," the intelligence reports.

Let us remind

DPRK leader stated that his country's participation in the war is an expression of the sovereign right to support the "fraternal people." He also mentioned the participation of North Korean military personnel in the fighting.

The Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine is considering an appeal to international organizations to recognize North Korea as an aggressor state. This is due to the facts of arms supplies and the participation of DPRK military personnel in the war against Ukraine.

