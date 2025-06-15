$41.490.00
Student learning outcomes abroad will be recognized in Ukraine: the law has entered into force
June 15, 05:00 AM • 19853 views
Student learning outcomes abroad will be recognized in Ukraine: the law has entered into force
June 14, 06:01 PM • 56356 views
Zelenskyy stated that Ukrainian military liberated Andriivka in Sumy region
June 14, 01:00 PM • 66002 views
"I'm home. I'm free. I'm in Ukraine": touching photos and videos of Ukrainian defenders returned from captivity
June 14, 12:45 PM • 62052 views
Returning home after an educational exchange, 9 children in the hospital: new details of the accident with Ukrainians in France
June 14, 03:30 AM • 59697 views
World Blood Donor Day, Sevastopol City Day and Furniture Maker's Day: what else is celebrated on June 14
June 13, 07:49 PM • 60409 views
Three Ukrainians killed in tragic road accident in France - Zelenskyy
June 13, 06:18 PM • 51214 views
In Ukraine, children without mandatory vaccinations may be banned from attending educational institutions: the government has submitted a bill to the Rada
June 13, 03:24 PM • 112752 views
Five mini-series that keep you in suspense until the finale: what to watch this weekend
Exclusive
June 13, 03:04 PM • 69259 views
G7 Summit in Canada: What can Ukraine expect
Exclusive
June 13, 02:34 PM • 58800 views
All modernizations and replacement of components for military and aviation equipment undergo state certification and approval - representative of Ukroboronprom
British intelligence: North Korea lost over 6,000 soldiers in the Kursk region

Kyiv • UNN

 • 664 views

North Korean forces suffered significant losses during offensive operations in the Kursk region. The total number of losses exceeded half of the contingent deployed in the region.

British intelligence: North Korea lost over 6,000 soldiers in the Kursk region

The DPRK troops lost more than 6,000 soldiers during offensive combat operations against Ukrainian troops in the Kursk region of Russia. This is reported by UNN with reference to the X account of the British Ministry of Defense.

Details

According to British intelligence, the total number of losses is more than half of the approximately 11,000 DPRK troops initially deployed in the Kursk region.

It is noted that the DPRK subsequently deployed a limited additional number of troops in the Kursk region.

Significant losses of North Korean troops were almost certainly the result of large-scale, very exhausting infantry attacks

- the statement reads

The intelligence reminded that on June 4, the Secretary of the Russian Security Council and former Minister of Defense Sergei Shoigu visited the DPRK to meet with the DPRK leader Kim Chen In, which was his second trip in less than three months.

In North Korea, Shoigu met with Kim Jong-un to discuss support for Russia in the war against Ukraine05.06.25, 08:30 • 1438 views

"Shoigu was most likely a key intermediary in negotiations with the DPRK regarding its support for Russia's illegal invasion of Ukraine. DPRK operations have so far been limited to the Kursk region. Any decision to deploy troops to internationally recognized sovereign territory of Ukraine to support Russian forces will almost certainly require the approval of both Russian dictator Vladimir Putin and North Korean dictator Kim Chen In," the intelligence reports.

Let us remind

DPRK leader stated that his country's participation in the war is an expression of the sovereign right to support the "fraternal people." He also mentioned the participation of North Korean military personnel in the fighting.

The Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine is considering an appeal to international organizations to recognize North Korea as an aggressor state. This is due to the facts of arms supplies and the participation of DPRK military personnel in the war against Ukraine.

North Korea supplies almost half of all ammunition to Russia - South Korean Ambassador to the UN30.04.25, 00:22 • 4467 views

Vita Zelenetska

Vita Zelenetska

War
