TCC instructor detained in Zakarpattia region: he helped soldiers returned from the NW Ukraine to escape again

ukenru
Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 40841 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 85981 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 101442 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 115930 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
08:41 AM • 99415 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 124500 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 102443 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113209 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116828 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM • 158602 views

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

February 28, 05:35 AM • 102851 views
Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

February 28, 05:48 AM • 90863 views
107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

February 28, 07:13 AM • 62095 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 105466 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 98045 views
Publications
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

09:20 AM • 115930 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 124500 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 158602 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 148941 views
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention
Exclusive

February 27, 09:18 AM • 181130 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 98045 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 105466 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 136429 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

February 26, 03:18 PM • 138242 views
Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

February 26, 08:37 AM • 166219 views
Actual
TCC instructor detained in Zakarpattia region: he helped soldiers returned from the NW Ukraine to escape again

TCC instructor detained in Zakarpattia region: he helped soldiers returned from the NW Ukraine to escape again

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 27895 views

A TCC instructor was detained in Zakarpattia region who helped the military escape for $3-5 thousand. During the searches, $36 thousand, 5 gold bars and other evidence of criminal activity were seized.

Employees of the State Bureau of Investigation detained an instructor of the recruiting department of the Mukachevo Regional Military Training Center and Joint Forces, who helped soldiers who were returned after leaving the unit without permission to escape from the battalion for money. He also helped men of conscription age to escape from the recruitment center, the State Bureau of Investigation reports, UNN writes.

Details

He took the men who arrived at the TCC outside the institution. The cost of this "service" was 3-4 thousand dollars. For 4-5 thousand dollars, he also helped servicemen who had just returned from the NWC to escape from the reserve battalion again.

During private conversations with the fighters, he persuaded them to escape again, assuring them that he would show them how to get out of the unit's location bypassing patrols. There, his friend was waiting for the fugitives, who would take them to safe locations in his own car. According to this scheme, at least 5 servicemen left the place of service.

The SBI detained the instructor while he was transferring $10,000.

The defendant was served a notice of suspicion of obstructing the lawful activities of the Armed Forces and other military formations during a special period (Part 1 of Article 114-1 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

The sanction of the article provides for punishment in the form of imprisonment for up to 8 years.

A measure of restraint was chosen - detention.

During the searches, the law enforcement seized draft records confirming the illegal activity, mobile phones, money in different currencies in the equivalent of more than USD 36 thousand, 5 gold bars weighing 31 grams each, the value of which is estimated at almost UAH 700 thousand.

Recall

Against the backdrop of recent events (explosions in Rivne, Pavlohrad, Kamianets-Podilskyi TCCs), security measures have been strengthened in military units and institutions subordinate to the Armed Forces of Ukraine. Law enforcement is investigating the bombings.

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

WarCrimes and emergencies
zakarpattia-oblastZakarpattia Oblast
derzhavne-biuro-rozsliduvan-ukrainaState Bureau of Investigation of Ukraine
armed-forces-of-ukraineArmed Forces of Ukraine
ukraineUkraine
pavlohradPavlohrad
rivneRivne

Contact us about advertising