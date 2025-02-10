TCC instructor detained in Zakarpattia region: he helped soldiers returned from the NW Ukraine to escape again

Employees of the State Bureau of Investigation detained an instructor of the recruiting department of the Mukachevo Regional Military Training Center and Joint Forces, who helped soldiers who were returned after leaving the unit without permission to escape from the battalion for money. He also helped men of conscription age to escape from the recruitment center, the State Bureau of Investigation reports, UNN writes.

Details

He took the men who arrived at the TCC outside the institution. The cost of this "service" was 3-4 thousand dollars. For 4-5 thousand dollars, he also helped servicemen who had just returned from the NWC to escape from the reserve battalion again.

During private conversations with the fighters, he persuaded them to escape again, assuring them that he would show them how to get out of the unit's location bypassing patrols. There, his friend was waiting for the fugitives, who would take them to safe locations in his own car. According to this scheme, at least 5 servicemen left the place of service.

The SBI detained the instructor while he was transferring $10,000.

The defendant was served a notice of suspicion of obstructing the lawful activities of the Armed Forces and other military formations during a special period (Part 1 of Article 114-1 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

The sanction of the article provides for punishment in the form of imprisonment for up to 8 years.

A measure of restraint was chosen - detention.

During the searches, the law enforcement seized draft records confirming the illegal activity, mobile phones, money in different currencies in the equivalent of more than USD 36 thousand, 5 gold bars weighing 31 grams each, the value of which is estimated at almost UAH 700 thousand.

Recall

Against the backdrop of recent events (explosions in Rivne, Pavlohrad, Kamianets-Podilskyi TCCs), security measures have been strengthened in military units and institutions subordinate to the Armed Forces of Ukraine. Law enforcement is investigating the bombings.