Improper defense of Kharkiv region: the court upheld the preventive measure for General Halushkin
Kyiv • UNN
The Kyiv Appeal Court upheld the preventive measure of detention until March 23 without the possibility of bail for General Yuriy Halushkin, who is suspected in the case of improper defense in Kharkiv region, reports UNN.
Details
In the State Bureau of Investigations, a journalist from UNN was informed that the Kyiv Appeal Court left unchanged the preventive measure for the former head of the Operational-Tactical Group "Kharkiv" Yuriy Halushkin - detention.
"The panel of judges did not heed the defense's arguments and left the ruling of the investigating judge unchanged. Thus, until March 23, based on this ruling, General Halushkin will be held in custody in Kyiv's pre-trial detention center," said Halushkin's lawyer Dmytro Kruhovi to journalists.
Supplement
The Security Service of Ukraine and the State Bureau of Investigations reported the detention of generals responsible for the unsuccessful defense of Kharkiv region during the invasion of the Rashists in 2024.
According to the case materials, the subjects include Brigadier General, who held the position of commander of the operational-tactical group (OTU) "Kharkiv", a lieutenant general who was the commander of the 125th separate brigade of the Territorial Defense of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, and a colonel who previously headed the 415th battalion of this unit.
On January 21, the Pechersk Court of Kyiv chose a preventive measure for the former commander of the OTU "Kharkiv" Yuriy Halushkin in the form of detention for 2 months. The alternative was a bail of 5 million hryvnias.
Later, a bail of five million hryvnias was posted for Halushkin.
However, upon exiting the pre-trial detention center, he was detained. At that time, the State Bureau of Investigations already stated that "new facts in the case of the border breach in Kharkiv region were discovered."