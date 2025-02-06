NABU has forgotten how to work, becoming a district police station where they chase flies and fine old ladies - anti-corruption activists demand to close the Bureau

NABU has turned into an institution whose goal is not to fight corruption, but to boast about its performance and whitewash defendants. It's easier to close the Anti-Corruption Bureau and sell the building,” wrote Yuriy Nikolov, an anti-corruption activist and journalist for Nashi Hroshi (Our Money) .

The NABU has become very similar to any other law enforcement agency, which aims not to fight corruption but to boast about its performance, bordering on “whitewashing” of the defendants. This is when your case is dismissed along the way, or you are given the opportunity to make a “sin-pay-and-sin-on” deal. And you don't thank them. Or even worse, the NABU has stupidly forgotten how to work and lost its predatory instinct, becoming a kind of district police department where they chase flies and count fines on old ladies for trading in the crosswalk - Nikolov wrote.

He noted that this is evidenced, in particular, by the reaction of the NABU head to another scandal with a detective who resigned in conflict and claimed that the Bureau's cases were falling apart.

“In recent days, the head of NABU has made several public statements that have made it clear to me personally that the Bureau is no longer a cake. And my old jokes that it would be easier to close it and sell its building are only partly true,” Nikolov said.

The activist emphasized that this is another scandal in the NABU that broke out in January.

Detective Andriy Denysiuk, who was investigating corruption in the procurement of drones, decided to resign due to problems with his ability to conduct the investigation. He wrote a letter to his former colleagues describing the situation. This letter was leaked to the media and became the second evidence of problems at NABU after another detective reported leaking materials in the summer. As a result of the summer scandal, the first deputy director of the NABU, Gizo Uglava, was dismissed from his post - he wrote.

Nikolov reminded that the scandal with Detective Denysiuk occurred at a time when an international audit was conducting an audit of the Bureau's director, Semen Kryvonos.

It is not surprising that the NABU leadership immediately organized an offrec to convince dozens of journalists that Denysiuk himself was useless and had investigated something wrong. I was also at that offrec - it was a jackal express against a person who dared to show a huge problem in the Bureau. And it involved the entire NABU leadership - from the director to the heads of the main departments - the journalist summarized.

Earlier, political expert Oleh Posternak wrotethat the leak of secret internal information of the NABU by its former detective Denysiuk exposed a deep crisis that prevails today in the Bureau and calls into question the entire anti-corruption system of the state. “The case of Denysiuk is an illustrative case of how one person, due to his own unprofessionalism, exposed all the chaos, disorder and lawlessness in the body that was supposed to become a model of Ukrainian anti-corruption. But it never did,” the expert emphasized.

As reported, the State Bureau of Investigation registered criminal proceedings against NABU Director Semen Kryvonos and his deputy Polina Lysenko for fraud during a competition for senior positions in one of the Bureau's departments.