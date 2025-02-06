NABU has forgotten how to work, becoming a district police station where they chase flies and fine old ladies - anti-corruption activists demand to close the Bureau

ukenru
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 55599 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 101074 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 104599 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 121710 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
08:41 AM • 101865 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 128337 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 103458 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113272 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116892 views

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM • 161584 views

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

February 28, 05:35 AM • 105408 views
Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

February 28, 05:48 AM • 101706 views
107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

February 28, 07:13 AM • 82815 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 110519 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 104912 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

09:20 AM • 121710 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 128337 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 161584 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 151779 views
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention
February 27, 09:18 AM • 183937 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 104912 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 110519 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 138078 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

February 26, 03:18 PM • 139842 views
Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

February 26, 08:37 AM • 167652 views
NABU has forgotten how to work, becoming a district police station where they chase flies and fine old ladies - anti-corruption activists demand to close the Bureau

NABU has forgotten how to work, becoming a district police station where they chase flies and fine old ladies - anti-corruption activists demand to close the Bureau

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 23494 views

Yuriy Nikolov, a journalist for Nashi Groshi, said that the NABU has become an ineffective institution that has lost its anti-corruption mission. The criticism is related to the scandal surrounding the dismissal of a detective and problems in investigations.

NABU has turned into an institution whose goal is not to fight corruption, but to boast about its performance and whitewash defendants. It's easier to close the Anti-Corruption Bureau and sell the building,” wrote Yuriy Nikolov, an anti-corruption activist and journalist for Nashi Hroshi (Our Money) .

The NABU has become very similar to any other law enforcement agency, which aims not to fight corruption but to boast about its performance, bordering on “whitewashing” of the defendants. This is when your case is dismissed along the way, or you are given the opportunity to make a “sin-pay-and-sin-on” deal. And you don't thank them. Or even worse, the NABU has stupidly forgotten how to work and lost its predatory instinct, becoming a kind of district police department where they chase flies and count fines on old ladies for trading in the crosswalk

He noted that this is evidenced, in particular, by the reaction of the NABU head to another scandal with a detective who resigned in conflict and claimed that the Bureau's cases were falling apart.

“In recent days, the head of NABU has made several public statements that have made it clear to me personally that the Bureau is no longer a cake. And my old jokes that it would be easier to close it and sell its building are only partly true,” Nikolov said.

The activist emphasized that this is another scandal in the NABU that broke out in January.

Detective Andriy Denysiuk, who was investigating corruption in the procurement of drones, decided to resign due to problems with his ability to conduct the investigation. He wrote a letter to his former colleagues describing the situation. This letter was leaked to the media and became the second evidence of problems at NABU after another detective reported leaking materials in the summer. As a result of the summer scandal, the first deputy director of the NABU, Gizo Uglava, was dismissed from his post

Nikolov reminded that the scandal with Detective Denysiuk occurred at a time when an international audit was conducting an audit of the Bureau's director, Semen Kryvonos.

It is not surprising that the NABU leadership immediately organized an offrec to convince dozens of journalists that Denysiuk himself was useless and had investigated something wrong. I was also at that offrec - it was a jackal express against a person who dared to show a huge problem in the Bureau. And it involved the entire NABU leadership - from the director to the heads of the main departments

Earlier, political expert Oleh Posternak wrotethat the leak of secret internal information of the NABU by its former detective Denysiuk exposed a deep crisis that prevails today in the Bureau and calls into question the entire anti-corruption system of the state. “The case of Denysiuk is an illustrative case of how one person, due to his own unprofessionalism, exposed all the chaos, disorder and lawlessness in the body that was supposed to become a model of Ukrainian anti-corruption. But it never did,” the expert emphasized.

As reported, the State Bureau of Investigation registered criminal proceedings against NABU Director Semen Kryvonos and his deputy Polina Lysenko for fraud during a competition for senior positions in one of the Bureau's departments.

Lilia Podolyak

Politics
derzhavne-biuro-rozsliduvan-ukrainaState Bureau of Investigation of Ukraine
national-anti-corruption-bureau-of-ukraineNational Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine

